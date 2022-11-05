Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Blazers Release Injury Report Before Their 3rd Clash Against Chris Paul and Co.

Oct 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) is introduced as part of the starting lineup before the game against the Miami Heat at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers finally proved that they are a team that is here for the ultimate glory this season and can do some good things even without Damian Lillard.

In a rematch to prove who is best in the West, the Blazers visited the Suns on Friday with Lillard and Anfernee Simons sitting out.

Yet, they won the game 108-106 behind Jerami Grant’s 30-point game and a game-winning buzzer-beater.

It was the second time this season that they beat Chris Paul and Co. But have to face them again tonight in a back-to-back game. Will Lillard play this one?

Damian Lillard will not play against the Phoenix Suns

The Blazers are the only team that the Phoenix Suns lost to in their 8 outings thus far. On Saturday, the Suns would want to make it right as they will again be the favorite to win against an injury-plagued Blazers team.

As per Blazers’ latest injury update, both Simmons as well as Dame who is averaging over 31 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in his last 5 matches might again be out.

There is no more official update in both of their cases. And so, it can be assumed that the 6-2 Blazers, sitting at the top of the West, will play this safe and sit out both their offensive juggernauts on Saturday.

Lillard is expected back in the lineup in mid-November, and Portland winning games without him would give him a different kind of boost that he never might have felt before.

Let’s hope we do see Dame Dolla back on the court again soon and also him leading Portland to at least Conference Finals if not further. That would be something significant for the 6x All-Star in Portland, apart from the money aspect of it.