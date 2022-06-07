“Harden, KD, Paul George, and Bradley Beal ALL had CAREER YEARS with Russell Westbrook”: NBA Twitter shuts Colin Cowherd down as FS1 analyst throws shade on Brodie while praising Draymond Green

Colin Cowherd throws massive disrespect towards Russell Westbrook and John Wall, saying they never made any of their teammates better.

There has been a lot of disrespect against John Wall, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden for a long time. Not just fans but even some prominent sports media members and former players do not hesitate to say some wild things about these players.

There’s no doubt that these players underperform in the Playoffs like they’ve forgotten their potential and how crazy dominant they are throughout the regular-season campaigns.

Their dominance in the 82-game season makes them some of the NBA’s all-time greats. It should be enough to keep them away from the viewership rodents who thrive on saying click batty stuff about them.

Colin Cowherd is recently coming off as one of those who’d go any distance to get his viewership high, or he’s just losing his basketball knowledge with age.

NBA Twitter reminds Colin Cowherd that KD, PG, Harden, and Beal, all had career years with Russell Westbrook as their teammate

The Fox Sports analyst is either too thrilled these days to compliment Draymond Green since he came to his podcast, or he is just propelled to take names and belittle them unnecessarily.

“John Wall has never made a teammate better. [Russell] Westbrook has never made a teammate better. Draymond Green has made every teammate he’s ever played with better… Find me the teammate Westbrook’s made better in his career.” — Colin Cowherdpic.twitter.com/kYDcTrUykI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2022

In which world can someone compare the elite scoring point guards like Westbrook and Wall to the defensive playmaker of the Warriors? Green could never score like them, and they could probably never defend like him even if they wanted.

The veteran expert was entirely wrong in his assessment, as Brodie did improve his teammates throughout his career so did Wall that is why they got some of the best contracts in the league. John Wall-led NBA Twitter was there to remind him of that.

Lol this guy is a joke ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — John Wall (@JohnWall) June 6, 2022

Does he realize Harden, LeBron, Durant, Bradley Beal, and Paul George ALL HAD career years with Russ? I think all but LeBron had their highest scoring season with him, but he made no one better? — Bachelor J (@JamalLemond) June 6, 2022

Exactly, not a coincidence — Bachelor J (@JamalLemond) June 7, 2022

KD won all of his four scoring titles playing in OKC. PG13 had by far the best season of his career, averaging 28 PPG in 2019 at OKC, while The Beard had his second-best scoring year of 34 PPG in 2020. And so did Bradley Beal in 2020-2021. They all had Brodie at their helm, dishing out some 10-12 assists per game.

Even LeBron James, at 37-years of age, came close to his second scoring title while playing with Russ in LA. Although it didn’t do any good to their miserable season, that man made The King better!