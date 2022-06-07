“I’m sitting here with Draymond Green, the d*** kicker!”: When Kevin Hart’s sarcasm knew no bounds, hurling abuses, and accusations at the Warriors forward

Draymond Green is a good sport, we all know that. So when comedian Kevin Hart invites him for a tete a tete in an ice bath, it will get funny.

Kevin Hart’s humor is slapstick, sarcastic, and insulting. He never means anything that he says, but it can sound hurtful. So what would you do, if you were invited to have a chat in an ice bath?

You would not hold back, of course! That is exactly what Draymond Green did. The Warriors forward was invited to be a part of Hart’s show Cold as Balls on LOL Network in 2018.

Kevin kicks off the show, with a reference to an actual kick, one where Draymond supposedly kicked another athlete in the nether region. Yikes.

Green’s first look says it all, you know, he is not happy about it and that this conversation will have come with no holes barred.

“I’m sitting here with Draymond green the d*** kicker”- Kevin Hart kicks off his show with a stupendous retort

The two get talking in the ice bath and they get to slandering each other immediately. Kevin starts mocking Draymond’s eyebrows while the latter answers how the Warriors signed Kevin Durant.

As they continue talking, it is time to get deeper into the ice bath, no more stool. Hart is not able to stand the cold and Green hilariously hands him a pair of floaties, which irks Hart to no avail.

They continue talking about partying, and hobbies where Draymond reveals he bowls. Time to turn the tables, as Hart continues the mockery, Green starts grilling hart on some questions about himself, all of which, he gets wrong.

The result is more ice. Hart winces and makes expressions and the two continue talking. You can see the camaraderie the two share and Kevin’s disposition for not holding back is what has earned him so many admirers.

Green holds his own here. He retaliates and throws back some funny jabs, this is must-watch TV. If you ever find the chance, here is the whole interview.

