“Harder on Ray Than the Rest of Us”: Paul Pierce Gives Out His Reasoning for Beef Between Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen

Not many teams still have a better roster than the 2008 Boston Celtics. The core of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo served as one of the most star-studded groups in NBA history. They would go on to spend five seasons together as one of the league’s top powerhouses. But, although they were all once close, that is no longer the case.

Rondo and Allen’s relationship soured, leading to the sharpshooter’s exit in 2012. Pierce doesn’t know the exact reason for his former teammates’ differences, but lists what he believes it is.

Winning usually solves most problems with a team. When the Celtics won a title in the core’s first year together, nothing could go wrong. Unfortunately, plenty of things would shortly after.

In 2010, the Celtics would reach the NBA Finals once more but fall short against the Los Angeles Lakers. The next two years would result in disappointment at the hands of the Miami Heat. Things that were an issue before couldn’t now be brushed over with winning.

Every player on that team had to sacrifice something in their hunt for success. However, the one to sacrifice the most was arguably Ray Allen. The 10-time All-Star went from one of the league’s best scorers to not eclipsing 20 points as a member of the Celtics.

Allen’s sacrifice may not have been as willing as many may have thought. Rondo may have played a part in Allen’s decrease in production, which Pierce has a bit of insight into.

“I think it was because Ray felt like Rondo wasn’t giving him the ball enough,” Pierce said on the No Fouls Given Podcast. “As if he was favoring other people.”

It seemed quite apparent what the Celtics’ star hierarchy was during that time. Pierce was their de facto number one option. Garnett was their number two, which left Allen as their third option. Rondo served as the team’s facilitator.

However, Allen’s number of shot attempts would decrease each season in Boston. That may have rubbed Allen the wrong way, according to Pierce. Any other young guard would have to succumb to Allen’s greatness. But Rondo wasn’t any ordinary young guard. Accepting that reality may have been difficult for Allen.

“Rondo was so good young, and when you’re Ray Allen, you’re one of the greats in the game, and you have to pass the torch, and you’re not ready to, it’s like you’re fighting the torch. Where it was like I gave Rondo the torch. I think it was harder on Ray to do that than the rest of us,” Pierce revealed.

That beef would destroy the Celtics superteam, pushing Allen to sign with the rival Heat. Even to this day, there is still animosity in Rondo and Allen’s relationship.