Days After Report About Partnering Up With Victor Wembanyama, Trae Young Showers Spurs Rookie With High Praise

The Atlanta Hawks star, Trae Young, has always appreciated and supported the hype surrounding the prodigious Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. In an episode of his From The Point podcast, Young went on camera to appreciate the 20-year-old’s skills and talents that could help determine the rookie to become one of the greatest players in the league’s history.

Even when the Spurs are struggling in the league, Wemby has shown his skills on both sides of the court, Wembanyama’s recent show of talents earned him praise from Trae Young, who had expressed his goodwill for the young star earlier as well.

Describing Wemby’s game, Young stated, “He’s gonna be a beast in this league, as long as he can play.” Sharing his experience of playing on the same floor as Wemby, he added,

“His presence on the floor alone is impactful. And, defense, offense, he can do pretty much everything. And it’s everything everybody’s been saying about him. And you can tell he’s humble, he competes, he wants to work hard. He has all the intangibles to be the best player ever. The accolades and the team accolades as his career goes on will determine that. So, he definitely has the tools.”

Trae explains why Wemby has a chance to be the ‘best player ever’

Trae Young’s assessment of Wemby isn’t much different from how many others have described the young French prodigy in the league. Wemby combines the skills of both a forward and a center, which makes him an indispensable force for his team on the floor. Hence, if the 20-year-old can find the right synergy to lead his team to winning ways, he could definitely seal his name alongside other great Frenchmen in the league as one of the best overseas players, or perhaps the best player in the NBA.

Trae Young’s comments praising Wembanyama have come just days after the Hawks star expressed his interest in linking up with Spurs’ young superstar. While the possibility of Wemby to Atlanta seems far-fetched, there is no reason not to believe that a team including the young star and Trae Young could go places in the league.

How good is Victor Wembanyama playing this season?

Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season has been somewhat decent compared to his other Spurs teammates. The rookie Frenchman is averaging 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, with a 46.1% field goal percentage. In the recent 117-98 loss to Celtics, Wemby registered 27 points, 5 rebounds, one block, and one assist, which could mainly be attributed to the Spurs’ current woes with playing a point guard.

Though the Spurs have stunted Wemby’s growth in achievements with their recent records, the young star still manages to earn praise and appreciation from his head coach for his talent. Speaking highly of the young prodigy, Gregg Popovich claimed Wemby to be the most mature 20-year-old he has ever encountered.

Coach Pop seemed impressed with Wemby’s high basketball IQ and hard work, which made him believe that the French star would be a wonderful player in the league soon.