Despite Shaquille O’Neal’s 75 Percent Win Rate in Kobe Bryant’s Absence, Jerry Buss Shipped $27,696,430 Drawing Star to Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired both Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 1996 in what were two of the most historic trades in franchise history. The Lakers signed Shaq on an unprecedented $120 million seven-year deal, which turned heads all around the league. On the other hand, Kobe was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets as the 13th overall pick in the 1996 Draft, and eventually traded to the LA side. In the following years, Shaq and Kobe would form one of the greatest duos in NBA history, if not the very greatest, playing a pivotal role in the franchise’s first ever three-peat from 2000 to 2003. However, the two superstars’ ugly public feud would soon cause a rift in the core of the team, prompting Lakers owner Jerry Buss to take evasive action by trading Shaq to the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

The Lakers’ decision to trade the Big Diesel would shock many in the NBA community. Shaquille O’Neal had proven to be the best player in the team by a mile, dominating the playoffs since the 1999-2000 season. He averaged 30.7 points and 15.4 rebounds, 30.4 points and 15.4 rebounds, and 28.5 points and 12.6 rebounds in the postseason during the LA side’s three Championship campaigns. Shaq also bagged the MVP award in all three Finals series after putting up all-time numbers.

Advertisement

However, Dr. Buss still decided to go with a much younger Kobe Bryant to form the cornerstone of his team. In hindsight, the decision turned out to be the right one as Kobe went on to lead the Lakers to two Championships in 2009 and 2010. On the other hand, Shaq managed to bag only a single ring during his stint in Miami. Nevertheless, the Lakers’ decision to keep Kobe and trade Shaq makes less sense the more you dive into the logistics of the move.

Shaquille O’Neal had a better win percentage with the Lakers than Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O’Neal made $27,696,430 in his first year in Miami before signing a $100 million deal with the Heat. The Diesel’s stats would start to deteriorate following his departure from LA, making him a second option after Dwyane Wade in Miami for the most part. However, Shaq was definitely the most dominant in the team during his stint with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

A recent post by a Redditor on the social media platform pointed out the number of games Shaq and Kobe had won leading the team individually in the other’s absence. As it turns out, Kobe holds a record of 23-25, which is below .500, in the games he played without Shaq on the team. On the other hand, Shaq brags a record of 31-10 in the absence of Kobe in the team, a win percentage over 75%.

The numbers clearly demonstrate the extent of the 15-time All-Star’s dominance in the league. However, Dr. Buss would still bet his money on the much younger Kobe Bryant, which paid its dividends a few years down the line. Despite not being a physical specimen like Shaq, the five-time NBA Champion earned himself a spot among the game’s greatest through exemplary work ethic and the Mamba mindset.