“Your Senior Season Was A Movie Bronny!” LeBron James Hypes Up Sierra Canyon Alum Ahead Of College Decision

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bronny James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is a marvel among modern athletes. Aged 38, The King looks as young and as spry as he did when he entered the league in 2003. However, there is a reason behind his continued longevity in the NBA. The man has a wish he so desperately wants to fulfill.

The four-time NBA Champion has stated, time and time again that he will only retire from professional basketball under one condition. He wants to play with his sons, Bronny and Bryce at the professional level.

Well, Bronny isn’t too far from going pro. The young “prince” just wrapped up his senior year of high school, and his father couldn’t help but hype the “movie-like” season he had.

LeBron James hypes up Bronny James’ senior season ahead of his big college decision

Bronny James has been under the spotlight ever since he was a baby. After all, he is the son of a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players in history, LeBron James.

In recent times, the spotlight has been even brighter, considering the 18-year-old just finished up his senior season with Sierra Canyon. That means a huge decision lies ahead for the young man. Which college program should he commit to?

According to reports, Ohio State, USC, and Oregon are all interested. But, if the colleges needed an extra push, King James provided it. The LA Lakers superstar recently hyped up his son’s senior season via Instagram, sharing some of the best highlights from the Bronny James “movie”.

If Bronny ever needed a hype-man, then there are none better than LeBron himself. The next few weeks will certainly be interesting in the James household, as the family and the world await his college decision.

Bronny James recently posed in an Ohio State Buckeyes uniform

As mentioned earlier, reports have suggested that Bronny has narrowed down his college options to three. Namely, the USC Trojans, the Oregon Ducks, and of course, the Ohio State Buckeyes. And, if any of these three were the favorites, then it would without a shadow of a doubt be the Buckeyes. The young guard recently posted a couple of pictures featuring himself in Ohio State threads.

It would be the perfect match. Especially considering that his father, LeBron James has stated he would have played there if he had gone to college. But, at the end of the day, the final decision lies with Bronny.