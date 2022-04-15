“There’s no way in hell”: Stephen Curry had no doubts about Draymond Green’s statements on LeBron James being an exaggeration

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry hilariously warns teammate Draymond Geen against skipping a game to attend LeBron James breaking the all-time scoring record.

Though the Lakers had an embarrassing outing this season, LeBron James continued to shine with his phenomenal performances. The 37-year-old superstar was closing in on a second scoring title but failed due to injuries. James was breaking records on a nightly basis, averaging 30.3 PPG.

However, one of the biggest highlights of his season was surpassing Karl Malone as the 2nd all-time scorer in NBA history. Entering his 20th season, James should ideally dethrone Kareem-Abdul Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in the NBA.

With James closing in on the record, close friend Draymond Green had recently stated that he would attend LBJ’s historic game even if it required him missing a Warriors game.

“Congrats to LeBron, second all-time,” Green said. “Probably in 50 more games or so, 50 or 70 games or so he’ll be first all-time. And I can’t wait to see that. Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now, if LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history.”

During a recent appearance on The Draymond Green Podcast, Stephen Curry addressed Dray’s statements on missing a Warriors game to watch LBJ accomplish history.

Stephen Curry knew Draymond Green got carried away.

Recently, Green backtracked on his statements, saying he was speaking hyperbolically at the moment. Curry didn’t seem surprised by Green’s clarification as he knew the former DPOY let emotions get the better of him during the moment.

Curry had the following to say on Dray’s clarification.

“If that situation happened next year, there’s no way in hell you would’ve walked to me, Klay, Andre, Coach Kerr and be like, ‘Yo, I’m doing this,”‘ Curry said. “That’s why I didn’t hit you about it. I knew it was a way of expressing how amazing that accomplishment and feat was and your respect for Bron.”

One can echo Green’s sentiments towards Bron’s game, considering how historic that game will be. However, the three-time champion knows his priorities and only spoke out of excitement. We can only hope the Warriors don’t play the same night as LBJ’s record clinching game.

Nonetheless, one can expect eminent personalities from all walks of life to present at the game.