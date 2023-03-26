Hasan Minhaj Almost Beats Giannis Antetokounmpo at ‘Horse’ While Talking Trash: “I’m Better at Basketball Than You’re at Comedy”

Giannis Antetokounmpo always has those old-school dad jokes that any immigrant coming to States loves to make while trying to blend in. However, coming from him they are not as cringe as they generally are.

The 2-time MVP always makes it a point to be the most fun-loving guy in the league irrespective of where he is coming from. Win or lose, the man is almost as enthusiastic as he was when he first came into the league in 2013.

We can call him the most fun guy without biasing our opinion because he is also probably the NBA’s best player in the last 5-years or so. However, comedian Hasan Minhaj thinks he is better at basketball than Giannis is at comedy.

“I am better at basketball than you’re at comedy”: Hasan Minhaj to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Before the All-Star weekend, the Patriot Act star comedian came down to Milwaukee for shooting a commercial for Whatsapp Shorts before their Daily Show appearance. Behind the scene clip of their fun time together in one of the Bucks’ practice facilities came up recently.

While making fun of the City and the 7-foot Bucks All-Star, the 37-year-old comedian almost won in a basketball game between the two.

The Greek Freak and Minhaj played a game of horse before which the latter talked a lot of trash to his opposite number. Watch it in the following embed.

His happy-go-lucky nature off-the-court might have made him a people’s champ of the NBA, but Antetokounmpo’s on-court monstrosity has made him the best of the current generation.

Giannis is the modern-day Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal did it all quite similarly, including television appearances with comedians and other celebs. Not saying, the Bucks star is copying the Lakers legend, but if he is, great footsteps to follow.

Like The Big Diesel, The Greek Freak took 8 years to win his first championship. Both their on-court dominant aura and contrasting fun-guy character off it, helped them be the people’s (of all ages) favorite.

However, given the era, Giannis is doing it in, it’s outrageous. When the league mostly relies on threes to win even the championship games, this man has led his side to multiple top finishes and a Championship by simply running, dunking, and playing elite defense.

Hope we see him winning as many championships (or more) as the Big Aristotle before it’s all said and done.