“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Immigrant Uncle USA Needs!”: Hasan Minhaj Claims 2021 Finals MVP For His Son’s First Jersey

Hasan Minhaj has not hidden his identity as an immigrant – He believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is the right man to carry forward that energy.

Cheap-loyal-family-oriented-humility-amazing attitude. Five words that describe Alan Jerome Harper, from Two and a Half Men. Jokes aside, that show stopped being funny after the fourth season. Hasan Minhaj describes the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with those exact words.

It is these five words that the comedian uses to build a narrative around: buying his son his first jersey. Minhaj says that he had to make sure whichever jersey he bought represented the values he held himself to. Just like how Hasan got a Hakeem Olajuwon jersey when he was a kid, his kids should get someone they could look up to.

And Giannis, with all his dad jokes and down-to-earth attitude, is the right man to be on the back of a kid’s first jersey. There has been a video where Giannis has not smiled, and his energy is infectious. Minhaj rambles along in his monologue on JJ Redick’s podcast, trying to convince us that Giannis is the best man for the job.

He doesn’t have to force the narrative on anyone, because it is there for everyone to see. Giannis is the fun-loving Greek uncle who is the life of the party. OPA!

Also Read: How Derrick Rose was drafted 14 seasons ago but has played fewer games than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Comedians involved in Basketball talks – nothing new, since we see Kevin Hart around the league all the time

Celebrities are people too; they need some entertainment in their lives as well. Comedians watch sports; athletes watch comedians; it’s all a loop. Kevin Hart has been in and around players all the time, with him and Dwyane Wade forming a great relationship over the years.

Hasan Minhaj is no different, having watched basketball ever since he was young. Despite living a major chunk of his life in California and New York, he’s decided to buy his son a Giannis jersey. And it’s a good choice since that man is universally loved. He won’t get ostracized for wearing a Bucks jersey, as he would a Lakers or a Knicks jersey.

Minhaj talked about Giannis and how his habits resemble an Indian immigrant uncle. Despite having the kind of money Giannis has, he’s still cheap and dresses up head to toe in Nikes because he doesn’t want to buy designer clothes for his wardrobe. Even though he’s arguably the best player in the league, Antetokounmpo is humble and always out to help people.

Everyone’s second favorite team is either the Bucks or the Mavs, for two of the most lovable guys in the league. And maybe the Rockets too, because Boban Marjanovic is on it.

Also Read: “Last year was the Oreos, this year it’s Skittles baby!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has a New Snack Habit!

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo continue his meteoric rise to stardom?

Since his rookie season, we’ve seen a steady rise in the fame and skill set of the Milwaukee Bucks star. He has been a solid performer for the team and looks to be one of the rare one-team players of this generation. Milwaukee has given him a lot, and he’s ready to give back to the community.

That alone should cement his place as one of the greats—not just for the Bucks, but for the NBA in general. The trend has been shifting within the league, and Giannis is the face of it. You could make a team of foreign players that run the league, and they’d be equal to or better than what Team USA would have to offer.

The last 4 MVPs have not been American, and Giannis will look to take back his crown from the Joker. Given how he played in the Euro Basket games, he is ready for the season. At Skittles or Oreos, he may waver, but when it comes to basketball, he will not.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the fun immigrant uncle the world needs, and we are here for it!

Also Read: “We Gotta Get Ready for Victor Wembanyama!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues a Stern Warning for the NBA