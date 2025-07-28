“Have Amnesia and Go Again”: Alex Caruso Defines What It Takes to Become an All-NBA Defensive Player

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Imagine you’re at the top of the key. In front of you is the best player on the opposing team, and he has the ball. The objective is to get a defensive stop, but none of your teammates can help you.

The mere thought is intimidating, right? Well, multiply that by at least 20, and that’s what NBA players like Alex Caruso experience on a nightly basis.

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Alex Caruso is among the best perimeter defenders in the league. He might not be a star who scores 20 points per game, but his defense is unmatchable. His presence has elevated every single team he’s been on.

Most recently, Caruso helped propel the Thunder to become NBA champions. His defensive versatility allowed OKC head coach Mark Daigneault to pit him against all five positions. Caruso revealed his secret for being able to thrive on the defensive end.

“Just being a competitor,” Caruso said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area & California. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to show up and really want to get a stop. If somebody scores on you or you miss one, have amnesia and go again and try to get another stop.”

One thing the NBA has no shortage of is high-level offensive players. The Thunder had to go head-to-head against a few, like Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton, on their playoff run.

Caruso had the defensive assignment against each of those players on multiple possessions. When examining his performance, it’s clear he lived by his own advice. That mindset opened the doors for various defensive accolades.

The 6-foot-5 guard has two All-Defensive Team selections. The first came in the 2022-23 season, when he earned All-Defensive First Team with the Chicago Bulls. In the following season, he was named a member of the All-Defensive Second Team.

A good portion of defense relies on effort, but Caruso listed what else is required to become a great defender: “Learning how to deal with certain players’ tendencies, different plays that teams run. Understanding the physicality of the game and when you can be physical and when you can’t.”

Basketball IQ is important in all aspects of the game but is especially requisite on defense. Athleticism can only take a player so far. Throughout NBA history, many players have had the tools to be great defenders but never lived up to their potential because they never developed the understanding of that side of the game. Caruso has.

Caruso has had to work tirelessly to get to where he is now. That level of hunger isn’t something you can teach.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can. I’m going to compete at a high level and see where that gets me,” Caruso said.

His hard work has earned him two NBA championships. As things currently stand in the league, he may be on the path to earning his third. Only time will tell how many more accolades Caruso will add to his belt.