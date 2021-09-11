Basketball

“JR Smith, f*ck you and your wack-as* team!”: When Rihanna was enraged by former Knicks guard and LeBron James teammate for playing hungover in 2013 NBA playoffs

"JR Smith, f*ck you and your wack-as* team!": When Rihanna was enraged by former Knicks guard and LeBron James teammate for playing hungover in 2013 NBA playoffs
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“Should I admit I’m a championship chaser and that I did it for the money?” When LeBron James embraced the role of ‘villain’ after leaving the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat
Next Article
“Kevin Durant is some cheat-code stuff, man”: Jimmy Butler explains how harrowing it is guarding the Nets superstar and why he's NBA's best scorer
Latest Posts