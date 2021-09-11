“JR Smith, f*ck you and your wack-as* team!”: When Rihanna was enraged by former Knicks guard and LeBron James teammate for playing hungover in 2013 NBA playoffs

JR Smith and Rihanna dated for a brief while in 2013, but the Umbrella hitmaker forsook his company after his antics in a Knicks uniform.



RiRi has always made it abundantly clear that she’s a bad girl with good intentions. She’s been in the public eye since she was a teen pop sensation. She’s now grown into arguably the world’s most famous singer.

It goes without saying that she’s an A1 exhibit of Barbadian beauty. She’s also been named as the se*iest woman alive by Esquire magazine back in 2011, when she was only 23 years of age.

Many of us have made foolish dating decisions in our youth, and Rihanna has certainly had her fair share. The fallout of her time together with Chris Brown is well-known.

Also Read – LeBron James needs to average 18.4 PPG in the next two seasons to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The King shall end his career as the all-time leader in scoring.

However, newer NBA fans won’t necessarily remember her dating the 2012-13 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. That’s because this player hasn’t been relevant in the NBA since mistaking the Warriors’ scoreline against the Cavs in the 2018 NBA Finals.

JR Smith and Rihanna were dating, but fell apart after she accused him of playing hungover

The New York Knicks were widely tipped as one of the East’s premier competitors for LeBron’s Heat in 2013. They’d won 54 games, and with Melo, JR Smith and Jason Kidd in their ranks, they were expected to have a deep playoff run.

However, their dismal second-round performance that year against the Indiana Pacers put paid to those hopes. The Pacers, led by Paul George, took the series home in 6 games.

JR Smith was roundly criticized by Knicks fans and analysts alike for his sub-par play in the postseason. It later emerged that he was partying it up with New York’s hottest after their Game 2 win.

Rihanna was among the guests present at a nightclub of his choosing that day. But she had no sympathy for her basketball star date. She piled on JR with a barrage of choice insults on social media, calling him thirsty on an Instagram comment:

“F*ck you and your wack-a*s team! Nobody want that desert-thirsty nig*a. He f*cked up cuz his a*s be hungover from clubbing every night in the playoffs.”

Also Read – Anthony Davis really had me feeling helpless! Marcus Smart describes the horrific experience of guarding the Lakers big man in their first meeting.

Quite the indictment from the hottest woman on the planet!