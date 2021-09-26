“I’d rather have Kyrie Irving sit out during the Nets home games”: Tyki Irving supports the Nets star’s stance to not get vaccinated

Kyrie Irving’s aunt Tyki Irving reveals some controversial details about the Nets stars’ stance of not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Though Irving’s spokeswoman and Nets GM Sean Marks have refused to give many details about the situation, it is clear that the 29-year old is in no mood to get vaccinated any time soon.

Major cities in the USA are getting stringent with anti-vaxxers, especially New York and San Francisco. The latest rules stating, that unvaccinated players would not be allowed to play or practice in home arenas.

However, as per a report in Rolling Stone, Irving has no plans of changing his stance and is even advocating some bizarre anti-vaxxers theories. With the season around the corner, Irving’s aggressive stance might cause problems to the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving’s aunt recently revealed that the Nets star is ready to sit out the games and even lead a movement against the NBA’s new mandate.

Tyki Irving divulges some controversial details about Kyrie Irving and his anti-vaccine stand

According to an NBA spokesperson, 85% of its players have been vaccinated, which NBA executive director Michele Roberts stated had become 90% in July. However, there are 50-70 players yet to get vaccinated.

Recently, NBA rejected Andrew Wiggins’ exemption request from the COVID-19 vaccine, with the latter citing religious reasons. Thus the Warriors forward might have to potentially sit out for the home games.

Conspiracy theories in the locker room. Mask police in the arena. Superstars trying to avoid the shot. After bringing back the culture from Covid, The NBA confronts its own civil war https://t.co/iNWfCQFLOf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 26, 2021

When trying to trace sources close to the NBA’s anti-vaxxers, Tyki Irving had a controversial take on the whole situation, supporting Kyrie’s stand on it.

There are so many other players outside of him who are opting out, I would like to think they would make a way, says Kyrie’s aunt, Tyki Irving, who runs the seven-time All-Star’s family foundation and is one of the few people in his regular circle of advisors. In her words:

“It could be like every third game. So it still gives you a full season of being interactive and being on the court, but with the limitations that they’re, of course, oppressing upon you. There can be some sort of formula where the NBA and the players can come to some sort of agreement.”

“He is going to try to figure that out as it comes, because it’s not religious-based, it’s moral-based. You may have to sit on the sideline, you might not have to be in the arena during this.”

“If it’s that freaking important to get a vaccine that, hell, it’s still not preventing the Covid which it is then I’d rather them working it out that way than to say, Hey, if you don’t get the vaccine, then you can’t be a part of the franchise that you fu**in’ helped build.

The Nets could be in for some major trouble, with Kyrie sitting out for home games. What could mean more trouble for the league is if these players come together as a sign of protest against these mandates.

With the upcoming season only days away, commissioner Adam Silver would have to address this issue before it gets out of hand.