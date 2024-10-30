“Have I Done Anything?”: How LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Inspired Savannah James to “Be and Do More”

LeBron James and his daughter Zhuri James , and Savannah James at the Women s Gold Medal game between France and USA during Olympic Games. Credits : IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

While Savannah James has been donning multiple roles — from an entrepreneur to philanthropist and more — an endearing remark from daughter Zhuri James made her introspect if she was doing enough to make a difference in this world. Yes, LeBron James’ young daughter inspired his wife with a sweet remark that left her happy as well as a bit nervous.

In an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, with business partner April McDaniel, Savannah spoke about the urge she felt to bring a change in people’s lives when she realised how much Zhuri looked up to her. That’s where the inspiration to start her initiative, Let It Break, is rooted — deep in her daughter’s heart.

She said, “My daughter is who really catapulted me to want to be and do more.”

Savannah had revealed in an interview earlier this year that Zhuri came up to her three years ago and said, “I want to be just like you.” She repeated these words on Hall’s show. The crowd inside the studio greeted it with a collective “aww”.

Although she was taking care of several projects at the time, on top of being a devoted mother to three kids, Savannah realized that she needed to do more to set the right example for her daughter.

“Anxiety, nervousness, oh my gosh, what have I done? Have I done anything? Like, why do you want to be like me?” These were some of the thoughts that popped in her mind at the time.

After deeper introspection, Savannah came to the conclusion that she was not satisfied with everything she had done till that point. Of course, she was pleased with her personal growth and in how good a mother she was. But deep inside she knew she is capable of doing so much more.

Savannah launched Let It Break with McDaniel and Porsha Ellis

As a woman with influence and resources, launching and establishing a brand is relatively easy. Savannah wanted to use that reach and potential to do something for the greater good. With the goal of brining women together to create a community that promoted personal growth and self-discovery, she launched Let It Break with her two friends.

The official website describes this initiative as: “We’re creating a movement that empowers women to overcome limiting beliefs and reach their fullest potential by fostering deep self-awareness, engaging in meaningful conversations, providing education, and encouraging purposeful work.”

The membership-based community will offer necessary tools and resources to those who are on the journey of self-discovery. Although not the first of its kind, this initiative focuses on allowing women from different walks of life to find the best version of themselves.