Hours After Missing the All-Star Game, LeBron James Posts Workout Videos with Adorable ‘Training Partner’ Zhuri

LeBron James surprisingly sat out for the highly-anticipated All-Star game due to his lingering ankle issue, ending a 20-year streak of playing in the annual contest. His decision was met with criticism from fans and analysts because the Lakers superstar waited till the very last moment to withdraw from the event, which didn’t allow the NBA ample time to call up another player to replace him.

So as he was being flamed on social media for costing someone an All-Star spot, James shared some adorable videos on his Instagram stories earlier today of him working out alongside his daughter Zhuri. The 10-year-old adorably copied every single exercise her father did.

The duo started by doing pushups on dumbbells, and then gradually moved to other sets. The four-time NBA Champion kept a watchful eye on his daughter when they both balanced their bodies on gym balls. The videos certainly made for beautiful father-daughter moments.

LeBron James works out with daughter Zhuri pic.twitter.com/1khPAl9H53 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) February 18, 2025

While some of LJ’s exercises were strength training, he did do some exercises that required him to put weight on his injured ankle, adding fuel for the critics who say he should have played yesterday.

To be fair, James did mention during the post-All-Star game presser that the ankle injury has been something he’s been dealing with for years. He also told the media that he was headed right back to LA to rebab, with the hope that he could be available to play this Wednesday.

Lebron on his ankle issues: “I have to look out for myself when it comes to this injury that I’ve been dealing with for years. I am headed back to LA tonight. There will be no vacation for me” pic.twitter.com/1OpAXE98rh — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 16, 2025

James also missed the Lakers’ victory over the Pacers a week ago due to the same ankle issue.

LeBron James is facing backlash

LeBron is mainly receiving flak for taking an All-Star spot from another deserving player, especially if he knew ahead of time that he’d be sitting the All-Star game out. One X user named Fantasy Magic joked that the video of him and Zhuri working out was a massive PR move for James to regain some sympathy.

PR Team working hard I see. — FantasyMagic (@jamesabaileyjr) February 17, 2025

Fantasy Magic wasn’t alone. Another user, known as Pearnivore, joked that he wanted to just “hate James in peace” for missing the All-Star game, but implied that the video of LeGOAT working out with Zhuri was sweet.

This man don’t care about what yaw saying he’s spending time with his daughter — Lebron_Goat23 (@GolongV) February 17, 2025

The comments were not all negative. A user known as Klawuniverse wrote, “we tryna hate on him for missing on the all star game but now we getting footage of him being a good dad I don’t even feel like hating anymore.” Several others had similar viewpoints of the future Hall of Famer being a great father to Zhuri.

we tryna hate on him for missing on the all star game but now we getting footage of him being a good dad I don’t even feel like hating anymore — Klawuniverse (@hennessyrn16979) February 17, 2025

Regardless, James will be looking to finish out the 2024-2025 season strong — and is hopeful that the addition of Luka Doncic will help the Lakers survive in the tough Western Conference.