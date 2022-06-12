“Have no fear, F***ING Magic Johnson is here!”: When the Lakers Legend boldly declared his arrival at the NBA Finals by beating Dr. J and the 76ers

A question as old as time, if you can talk the talk, can you walk the walk? Magic Johnson certainly did, even at age 20 while facing a legend

The 1980s were wild times. But no story can ever have more traction than the one with Magic Johnson and how he became the first and only rookie ever to win the Finals MVP.

How did that happen? What were the exact circumstances that led to the rise of Magic Johnson? Well, it is time to listen in from Michael Cooper himself!

The year is 1980, the Lakers need one more win to clinch the NBA championship. But disaster has befallen their leader. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets injured as his knee flares up. The Lakers are not one bit happy.

They have to face the 76ers who were looking strong. Dr. Julius Erving was their leader and without Kareem, the Lakers were fearful of the Philadelphia team’s might.

The series is now headed to a game 6 and the 3-2 lead looks slim. There is apprehension in the air but not for a 20-year-old by the name of Magic Johnson.

Michael Cooper recounts the story of how Magic Johnson walked in with confidence and stole the show!

As Cooper recalls in vivid detail, “Before that game, actually, before we took off, Magic gets on the plane with a big boom box and is playing Frankie Beverly’s ‘That’s the golden time of day!'”

On the plane, Magic boldly proclaims “Have no fear, F***ING Magic Johnson is here!” Cooper continues “and man when he said that, it changed the whole tone!”

According to other sources, Magic winked at Lakers head coach Paul Westhead before making the emphatic and bold declaration. Westhead was so impressed by Magic’s confidence that he made a roster tweak, which allowed Johnson to play everywhere.

The story is well known to the NBA, of how Magic then proceeded to put up 42-15-7 along with three steals. So to answer our question, Johnson is regarded as one of the GOATs cause he can walk that talk.

