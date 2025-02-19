“Cmon Turner, Y’all Do Better- Petty ASF”: Kevin Garnett Falls For Draymond Green’s ‘Punched Jordan Poole’ Graphic

Kevin Garnett now joins a long list of people who have been fooled by the internet. The 2008 NBA Champion tried to do the right thing and call out an injustice he saw online, but the heinous insult turned out to be fake.

Advertisement

Garnett took to his Instagram story to respond to a post he saw by NBA Centel on X, which shared a recent image of Draymond Green during his appearance on NBA on TNT, with a description underneath Green reading “punched Jordan Poole.” KG was flabbergasted and called out TNT for mentioning Green’s 2022 incident over his numerous NBA accolades.

“Cmonnnnn Turner…Really? Yall do better bro frfr petty asf. Nah not coo,” he wrote.

KG falls for an NBA Centel graphic pic.twitter.com/tuFXU6fXkk — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) February 19, 2025 Garnett’s reaction to this is understandable. The incident took place over 2 years ago and Green has done everything he can to rid himself of this past of his. If TNT truly brought this back up on national TV, they for sure should be lambasted for it. Unfortunately for KG, the image is very well photoshopped with ‘NBACentel’ being the culprit behind it. ‘NBACentel is a popular parody account that imitates the very well-known aggregator account, ‘NBACentral’. Since its inception in 2022, it has amassed 336K followers and has even been acknowledged by NBA elites like Kevin Durant.

As for Garnett, his IG story remained up for the full 24-hour time period, meaning he never realized that he was responding to a fake story.

Kevin Garnett called someone out in the past for falling for NBA Centel

Funnily enough, Kevin Garnett is aware of NBACentel’s existence. A couple years ago, the popular account put out a fake quote from Garnett criticizing Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole, referring to the fight as a “senior punching a freshman,” and inviting Green to “try him.” Green thought KG’s words were real and fired back on social media.

“I tried you when I was a rookie KG, and you started talking to yourself like I wasn’t talking to you,” Green wrote at the time. “What’s that like? The freshman picking on a senior citizen that is double his size?”

Garnett immediately responded to alert Green that he had just been duped and even called out X owner Elon Musk for allowing any account to purchase a verified badge. “That’s a fake tweet. ‘NBA Centel.’ Elon Musk see WTF is happening? Fix it.” Green deleted his tweet shortly after.