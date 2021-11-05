“Is Brandon Ingram playing vs Golden State Warriors?”: New Orleans Pelicans release injury report for their forward ahead of their clash against Stephen Curry and co.

Ahead of their clash against Stephen Curry and the Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans release an injury report for their star forward Brandon Ingram.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a pretty horrific start to the 2021-2022 campaign. With the 1-8 record, NOLA sits at the bottom-most position of the Western Conference. Entering this season, with some big names like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on the roster, the team wouldn’t have had envisioned having the worst record in the league.

New acquisitions like Devonte’ Graham and Jonas Valančiūnas have been playing exceptionally well. However, it is the injuries that have really gotten the better of the organization to start this young season. Zion is yet to play this season. And BI has missed the past 3 games.

Also Read: Michael Wilbon defends Bulls legend following backlash from Pippen’s book Unguarded

As NOLA flies down to San Francisco to go against the in-form Golden State Warriors on Friday night, every NOLA fan would have the same thought on their mind – whether or not Brandon is available for the clash.

Brandon Ingram listed as questionable in New Orleans’ injury report

Ahead of their tenth clash of the season, the Pelicans released an injury report. While Williamson and Daulton Holmes continue to miss games, Herbert Jones (concussion protocol) and Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion).

Brandon Ingram had been listed as “questionable” these past few games as well and hadn’t seen any playing time. And it won’t be surprising if we see BI riding the bench on Friday night too.

The 2020 Most Improved Player has been NOLA’s go-to player. And has been averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, in the 6 games he’s suited up so far.

Also Read: Trae Young has full faith that the NBA, just like the NCAA, is going to love the new basketball

Playing without the likes of their best players, it sure is going to be difficult task for the Pels to defeat the deadly looking GSW.