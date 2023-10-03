Having Collected $18,000,000 Out of $35.6M Salary, James Harden Gets ‘Called Out’ by Stephen A Smith for ‘Childish Behavior’

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2013 (Xinhua) — James Harden of Houston Rockets poses for a photographer on the Houston Rockets Media Day at the Toyota Center in Houston, the United States, Sept. 27, 2013. (Xinhua/Song Qiong) (SP)US-HOUSTON-ROCKETS-BASKETBALL-MEDIA DAY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The James Harden drama is picking up heat as we speak. The Philadelphia 76ers star decided not to show up for the 2023-24 media day. James, who is owed $35.6 million this season, opted into his player option this offseason hoping to be traded to the Clippers. Stephen A. Smith took, on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’, and aired out his opinions surrounding the Harden drama. The ESPN analyst called Harden’s behavior ‘childish’ and decided to enlighten James about the consequences of not showing up to games.

Harden is set to make $35.6 million this year. The payment of the sum is divided into three phases. The first phase of payment was handed out on July 1st, for a sum of $ 9 million (25 percent of his salary). The second payment was made for the same $9 million.

The remaining money, which is about $17.6 million is scheduled to be paid in parts once the season starts. Though Harden has already received $18 million of his salary, the Beard still has an outstanding amount which is in danger, if the star guard doesn’t show up for the 76ers soon.

Stephen A. Smith blasts James Harden for his behavior

Stephen A. Smith is known to be candid when it comes to calling out players for their indiscretions. Recently, Smith called out James Harden on his show, while reacting to the drama surrounding the 76er,

“Breaking news over the last couple of hours or so, The Philadelphia 76ers had their media day and Mr. James Harden was a no-show. James Harden is hoping to be traded, he exercised his player option at 35.6 million dollars this past June. He most probably did so with the hopes of ultimately being traded to the Clippers, but that was not able to happen. Ever since then, I am just going to call it as I see it, I like James Harden but he has been acting like a damn child. I mean enough is enough. “

The co-host of First Take went further, talking about James Harden’s matter with Daryl Morey. Smith said :

“You go to China and on camera, you call Daryl Morey a liar. The President of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, your former buddy the guy that brought you to Houston from Oklahoma City in 2012. The guy that literally spoon-fed you everything you wanted and needed and ultimately led to you being a three-time scoring champion and a one-time league MVP. “

The ESPN analyst went on to explain to James Harden that no matter what he did from this point out, it was just going to make him look bad.

Harden at risk of heavy losses

Just like Ben Simmons before him, James Harden seems adamant about his request to play anywhere else than the 76ers. But just like Simmons, James could be fined heavily for withholding services.

According to ESPN, James Harden could lose up to $389,000 for every game missed. The Beard, who was expecting either a max contract or a trade, seems to have even motivated his fellow teammate and league MVP Joel Embiid to leave. Even Embiid is showing signs of being done with the process.