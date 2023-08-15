“$389,000 per Game!”: Seeing Ben Simmons’ $19 Million Precedent, James Harden to Lose Millions in Fines to Daryl Morey and the Sixers

In an explosive rant against Sixers’ basketball operations president Daryl Morey, James Harden vented his frustration about being a part of the Philadelphia 76ers. He called Morey a ‘liar’ and seemed determined not to remain a part of the 76ers organization.

Advertisement

However, the Sixers seem to have removed James Harden from the market, blocking his way out of the franchise. If Harden continues his stance to sit out, it might cost him a $389,000 fine per game. This situation is similar to the Ben Simmons spiral, wherein the Sixers fined him $19 million for missing games through the trade deadline.

Associated Press reported James Harden picked his $35,600,000 extension with the Sixers in hopes of getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers or getting a max deal. Unfortunately, neither of these happened. What seems to unfold now is an ugly drama between James Harden and the Sixers’ front office, similar to what we saw in Ben Simmon’s case.

Advertisement

James Harden’s ardent stance against the Sixers might cost him a $389,000 blow per game

A video of James Harden speaking to an assembled crowd has recently gained traction in the NBA community. He went on an explosive rant against Daryl Morey, calling the Sixers operations president a ‘liar.’ Despite such blatant allegations, the Sixers plan to hold on to him and bring him into training camp.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1691039343186456576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A disgruntled Harden is still adamant about a move from Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that nothing came of the 76ers’ talks with the Clippers. As per the Sixers, having Harden on the roster gives them a greater chance for title contention. The management is still actively looking forward to making things work out with the star guard.

However, the consequences might get ugly if Harden still decides to sit out despite all efforts. A similar spiral as Ben Simmons might follow for Harden as well. In the 2021-22 season, Simmons was fined $360,000 per game, losing over $19 million. ESPN reports if Harden fails to render his services, he might be fined $389,000 per game missed.

Following James Harden, Joel Embiid also looks for a way out from the Sixers

Looks like the Sixers roster is undergoing a crisis of star players looking for a way out. Following Harden, 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid also drops hints for further opportunities beyond Philadelphia. Joel Embiid might have lost trust in ‘The Process’ and has hinted at some significant developments through his social media.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Embiid removed ‘Processing’ from his Twitter bio and removed his location, Philadelphia, PA, as well. Perhaps, Embiid is acting in solidarity with fellow Philadelphia teammate James Harden. Nevertheless, this might be crucial for both Embiid and the Sixers, as the last-season MVP is on the verge of signing a 4-year $213,280,928 extension kicking in.