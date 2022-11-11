Having Fined Shaquille O’Neal for Birth of His Child, Phil Jackson Failed at His Attempt to Penalize Kobe Bryant for Being Late

April 6, 2011; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) talks to head coach Phil Jackson (right) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Former Lakers’ Head Coach Phil Jackson tried to punish Kobe Bryant for showing up late for bus to shootaround

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most successful team in the 2000s. Having won 5 championships in to kick off the new millennium, the Lakers saw a whole spectrum of performances throughout the decade. Kobe Bryant was present through it all and was the driving force behind their 2009 and 2010 championships.

As we all know, Kobe was one of the greatest players to play basketball. He played all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers. During that time, he won 5x NBA Championships, 2x Finals MVPs, 1x NBA MVP, 18x All-Star selections, and more.

Kobe was known for his hard work, his competitive drive, and, most of all, his Mamba Mentality. Kobe’s former teammate Mark Madsen got on a podcast recently, where he shared an unknown Kobe story.

Phil Jackson tried leaving Kobe Bryant for showing up late

Phil Jackson was the Head Coach of the Lakers from 1999-2004 and then from 2005-2011. During that time, he led the Lakers to a three-peat from 2000-2002. Jackson was a great coach, liked by all the players. However, he was a stickler for rules.

Kobe Bryant, as we know, was huge on routine and punctuality. However, there was a time when Kobe showed up late. Mark Madsen recalls the same and said,

“Phil Jackson would fine players for being late. If you show up three minutes late, he would scream ‘Fine this guy Hundred Dollars!’. His assistant used to keep a ledger, noting down all the fines.”

“One time, Kobe was late. The bus was supposed to leave at 10 A.M. for a shootaround. Everyone saw Kobe walk through the hotel lobby, and Phil Jackson yelled at the bus driver, ‘Go! Get out of here!’ The bus driver could see Kobe too, so he didn’t know what to do. The bus started leaving slowly, and everyone expected Kobe to sprint.”

“However, Kobe just kept walking at the same pace, and the bus driver stopped the bus some 20 yards ahead. Phil yelled at the bus driver, yelled at Kobe, but he was so calm. This just showed you that nothing rattled him!”

This story just shows how cool and collected Kobe was, no matter whether it was Game 7 or whether it was facing an angry coach.

Phil Jackson fined Shaq for having a baby

Back when Phil Jackson was coaching from 1999-2004, Shaquille O’Neal had his second child with his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal. Due to childbirth, Shaq had to miss a practice. Now, any other person would understand what happened. However, Jackson was pissed that Shaq did not call it in and fined O’Neal for missing practice.

Talking about the fine, Shaq said, “That fine?… That —– knows what he can do with that fine.”

I guess Phil Jackson wanted what he wanted, no matter who you were, or what the situation was.

