“One Espresso and Score 5 Points for the Record!”: Luka Doncic Slams NBA Stats, Deflects Question About League-High Usage Rate

The 2022-23 NBA season started on a high note for the Dallas Mavericks. After going 6-3 in their first nine games, the team has lost back-to-back games and now possesses a 6-5 record. Luka Doncic has been brilliant so far in the season.

After leading Slovenia to the FIBA EuroBasket Quarter Finals, Luka started the NBA season in mid-season form. He scored 30 or more points in the first nine games of the season, making the 2nd longest such streak in the NBA. 11 games in, Luka is averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and two steals.

In the back-to-back losses that the Mavericks suffered, Luka only put up 24 and 22 points. Understandably, we can’t expect Luka to show up and score 30 every night. However, we can clearly see what happens to the Mavs in the game Luka doesn’t show up. After the games, many questions were raised about Doncic’s high usage rate.

Luka Doncic ignores questions about usage, mocks the amount of stats surrounding the game

As technology progresses, we’ve seen its impact all around the globe. Tech did not leave basketball alone as well. Traditionally, the only stats were the box score stats, and then the game footage could be seen on tape. However, with the new technologies, tons of stats are generated for each game about each individual.

After the loss against the Wizards, Luka was asked about his NBA-High Usage Rate. Doncic did not respond about his usage rate, but did share how there are new stats popping up everyday.

Luka Doncic on his NBA-high usage rate: “I don’t watch the statistics because nowadays you guys have statistics for everything — whoever drinks one espresso before the game and scores five points gets the record.” That his coffee fix today? “No, I had a couple more than that.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) November 11, 2022

As for his usage, out of all players that average around 2000 minutes per season, Luka leads the league with a usage percentage of 37.9%. That number is unusually high, but then again, Luka is the focal point for the team’s offense.

Head Coach Jason Kidd is concerned about Doncic and his usage rate

Luka Doncic is 23 years old. Despite being 23, Luka is playing like he’s at the peak of his career. He put the Mavericks on his back right from his rookie year, and hasn’t taken a breather since. Even though he’s young, the kind of pressure Luka is under can affect him.

Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd talked about the same recently.

Asked Jason Kidd about Luka’s insane usage rate to start the season. It’s a concern. “People will say he’s 23,” Kidd said. “But, he’s human.” At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 10, 2022

This means the Mavs might look to take the burden off Doncic, and maybe even rest him once in a while. We’ll have to see what Kidd and his staff come up with to help the Slovenian Sensation out.

