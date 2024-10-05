Having His NBA Capabilities Doubted By His Teammate, AJ Johnson Receives The Ultimate Compliment From Giannis Antetokounmpo

An NBA team’s training camp is essential for rookies to work on their game. The youngsters use this period to display their skills and impress the coaching staff. Bucks rookie AJ Johnson has done just that. His superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo even showered the 6ft 5 guard with lofty praise.

Advertisement

“I love AJ… He just doesn’t stop moving… I think in the second unit he can help us,” Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis on the newcomers and rookies: “(Gary) unbelievable, TP great, delon unbelievable, knows how to play the game, makes the right play.. I like the young guys alot, tyler smith he can hoop, he reminds me of chris bosh he can really play.. AJ, I love AJ this guy reminds me of… pic.twitter.com/0gZnnxXXCe — 🦌💫 (@GiannisWorld) October 4, 2024

Despite having dazzled the Greek Freak early in the training camp, Johnson once had his abilities doubted by teammate Tyler Smith.

Smith and Johnson played high school ball together. According to the former, Johnson was undersized as a sophomore. His dreams of making it to the NBA seemed a bit far-fetched to Smith.

“I didn’t know he (AJ) was going to be an NBA player, honestly. He was like 5’6″, 99 pounds, ninth grade… Then I came back, he was like 6’3″, like the next summer. So I’m like ‘damn, he was right’.”

Tyler Smith talking about what Aj Johnson told him back when they played together in 9th grade: @Bucks we’re waiting on some more All-Access videos! pic.twitter.com/8HqgJx1Oeo — Follow GiannisArchive (@giannisarchive) October 4, 2024

The NBA has seen multiple superstar players who underwent late growth spurts like Johnson. Some prominent examples are Dennis Rodman, David Robinson, and Manu Ginobili. Each of these players experienced a staggering growth spurt between their high school years and their first NBA appearance.

The Bucks have been content with the performance of their rookies. Apart from experienced players like Antetokounmpo, members of the coaching staff have also admitted liking what they’ve seen so far.

Doc Rivers reveals his admiration for Smith and Johnson

After playing college ball for a year, or more in some cases, it is difficult for newcomers to transition to the league. As Rivers rightly mentioned, these youngsters are accustomed to being the best players on their respective former teams. It becomes imperative to use the training camp judiciously so that everyone is acclimatized to their roles before the regular season begins.

Doc on the young players: “Alot of them are playing well.

It’s tough trying to get young guys to understand, you’re not a playmaker.. you get the playmakers open and you play off of them, the problem you always have is they go back in the summer time and they’re the best player… pic.twitter.com/VOrzFuQm5v — 🦌💫 (@GiannisWorld) October 4, 2024

It is a huge task to get the younger, excited players to stick to their roles. However, Smith and Johnson seem to have found their groove. They must be doing something right if everyone has claimed to be impressed with their performance in the training camp.

Rivers’ words from a previous press conference seem to have quite the impression on the two. Before the commencement of the training camp, the Bucks’ head coach stated that the two 2024 draft picks’ playing time would only be determined by their work rate.

“I can’t tell you (about their playing time). That’s up to them. Once we start practicing and playing, what they can give us this year, it’d be hopeful that they can give us something,” Rivers said.

It’ll be interesting to see how well the two youngsters continue to impress the organization’s personnel. They would aim to put up a great display during the preseason games, leaving Rivers and the remaining coaching staff compelled to reward them with decent rotation minutes in the regular season.