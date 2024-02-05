Having Partnered With The $2.5 Billion Worth Franchise In 2023, 50 Cent Now Receives Anthony Edwards’ Game Worn AE 1s

Rapper and actor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson recently received a gift from the NBA star Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves youngster recently presented the American rapper with his game-worn AE1 “Velocity Blue” sneakers. It marked an extension of the partnership between the 48-year-old artist and the $2.5 billion franchise since 2023.

The instance occurred after the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 111-90 home triumph against the Houston Rockets. The 22-year-old NBA star was a key contributor in the clash as he scored 32 points and registered 6 rebounds in 33 minutes. His 22 points in the third quarter brought the hosts back into an authoritative position before eventually securing the triumph.

Following the remarkable endeavors, the 6ft 4″ Timberwolves star met the rapper in the tunnel of the Target Center. During that moment, Ant presented his unreleased version of AE1s to the veteran rapper as the latter excitingly stated, “Oh man!”. “You thought you was important, you aint no mother******* body,” he further added before collecting the pair from the Georgia-born.

The occasion served as the extension of 50 Cent’s collaboration with the Minnesota Timberwolves team. Slightly less than a year ago, his Sire Spirits announced a multi-year deal with the team as their official spirit and champagne partner. Due to this, the connection between the rapper and the players has grown stronger over the past eleven months.

The recent gesture displayed precisely that aspect of their partnership. After all, this shoe is the second colorway of the series and is set to be released on 8th March this year.

A glimpse into 50 Cent’s partnership with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves

In March last year, both entities reached an agreement over a long-term future together. Sire Spirits’ award-winning product Branson Cognac became the “Official Spirit Partner of the Timberwolves” in the process. Alongside this, the brand’s Le Chemin du Roi Champagne also became the “Official Champagne of the Timberwolves”.

Reflecting on the partnership, the Grammy-winning artist once revealed the thought process behind the deal. “It’s really exciting. It’s just a great opportunity for me to be connected to the team. This is the pride of Minnesota. You can’t get really bigger or more rooted than this team,” he mentioned.

So, the partnership serves as a reflection of his closeness with the franchise and its players. His deep-rooted connection with the city also was a crucial factor behind the decision-making. This dynamic has certainly added an exciting layer to the collaboration between them as the fans look forward to longevity.