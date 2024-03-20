Having Sat Out vs Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Availability for Contest vs Celtics Announced

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of a great patch at the moment. The team has won seven of its last 10 games, and currently holds the second seed in the East, with a record of 44-24 on the season, as per NBA.com. However, the franchise also has a few concerns to address at the moment. With the playoffs just around the corner, the health of their franchise star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been called into question. Will it be the reason he is forced to sit out the blockbuster clash against the Boston Celtics?

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo has been struggling with a hamstring problem for some time now. Due to this, ‘the Greek Freak’ was sidelined by the team during their last match. However, fortunately for Milwaukee, they ran out as 129-140 victors anyway. However, it may not be that easy to win the game against the Boston Celtics, especially, given that they have won a whopping eight of their last 10 games.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely need their superstar back for this game. As per ESPN, Giannis has been deemed as ‘Questionable’ by the franchise, ahead of this game, with the only other name on the injury report being MarJon Beauchamp (back), who has been deemed as ‘out’, as per ESPN.

While Giannis may be ‘questionable’, for the next game, the superstar will want to take the floor and prove himself against the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Further, while his hamstring is a bit strained unless he compounds it, the injury hasn’t seemed to worry him much.

However, the risk of making an injury worse is ever-present. And the last thing the Bucks will want to see is their superstar going down for the count so close to the playoffs.

Even if Milwaukee rested its star, it wouldn’t be a disaster. The team is 3-1 this season without having the 6ft 11″ forward on the floor, per StatMuse, and would likely do okay without him, even if the game is against the Boston Celtics. So, head coach Doc Rivers has a lot to think about ahead of this game.