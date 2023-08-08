Having Secured a $260,000,000 Payday, Tyrese Haliburton Gets Brandon Ingram to Commit ‘Federal Crime’ Over $15 Purchase

Tyrese Haliburton recently secured one of the most lucrative rookie extensions in the NBA. Signing a $260,000,000 deal with the Indiana Pacers, he joins Anthony Edwards, and LaMelo Ball as one of the higher-paid youngsters in the league. Currently, Haliburton is training with Team USA ahead of the FIBA World Cup. He is on his way to Spain, where the US team will take on Slovenia. But, before heading out, he decided to get into a bit of mischief. As he shared on Instagram, he got his USA teammate Brandon Ingram to commit a federal crime over a $15 purchase.

Team USA was in Las Vegas for their training camp and had their exhibition game against Puerto Rico. The team comfortably won 117-74 and is now prepared to embark for Europe. However, prior to their departure, Tyrese happened to feel a bit snacky and made use of a teammate’s forgotten wallet to satiate his hunger.

Tyrese Haliburton gets Brandon Ingram to commit a federal crime for $15 worth of snacks

Following USA team practice in Las Vegas, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson forgot his wallet in the gym. Seeing a golden opportunity, his teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram took advantage. Hours before their flight to Spain, the two decided to make use of the funds they had before them.

They decided to buy a few snacks at the nearest vending machine. With some chips, and a few drinks, all in all, the total would have come up to a maximum of $15. However, Haliburton and Ingram pretty much committed a federal crime in the process.

While it was all in good jest, it is illegal to use someone else’s credit card without consent. And, considering they had access to his wallet, they probably used Brunson’s card to make the purchases. Granted, it’s likely that the Knicks guard will forgive them. But, it is quite hilarious that Haliburton, who recently signed a $260,000,000 contract would go to such lengths just for a bag of Funyuns.

At the end of the day, it’s just a bit of lighthearted pranking between teammates. As Haliburton pointed out, Brunson probably doesn’t mind the fact that $15 is missing from his bank account. Especially, considering he makes close to $26,000,000 a year.

Haliburton could lose close to $54,100,000 of his new deal because of Rose Rule

Tyrese Haliburton may be living it large with his new $260,000,000 contract, but he could lose $54,100,000 of it down the line. Because of the Rose Rule, Haliburton could earn 30% of the salary cap compared to the 25% in a designated rookie extension. However, that comes at a price.

Just like Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball who signed similar deals, the Pacers star has to fulfill certain criteria in order to avail of that 30%. This includes either making an All-NBA selection, winning a Defensive Player of the Year award, or an MVP award.

Given how he performed last season, Tyrese is certainly capable of achieving at least one of those requirements. But, only time will tell if he lives up to the expectations set by his massive contract.