With Scottie Scheffler Exhibiting Outstanding Form This Year, Is A Grand Slam In Play For The Golfer?

Scottie Scheffler holds up the championship trophy after the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Scottie Scheffler won at 20 under par and is the first defending champion in the 50 year history of the event. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Scottie Scheffler is dominating the field of golf and there’s not a single doubt about it. The World No. 1 has achieved huge success in the 2024 season so far. He emerged victorious in four tournaments including the Masters tournament.

However, with this ongoing form, the question that is on everyone’s mind is: Will Scheffler be able to clinch the other three major trophies and achieve the grand slam this year? Well, currently, his odds of doing so stay at 65-1, which means it is nearly impossible.

This is considering that there would be hundreds of golfers participating in these major tournaments and outperforming them all in all the four majors seems next to impossible. Moreover, since the golfer has already given several outstanding performances lately, he may lack to continue this form till the other majors of the season arrive.

If we compare Scottie Scheffler‘s performances from last year, the world no. 1 held the T2 position at the PGA Championship and was on the solo third spot at the US Open. Scheffler then finished at T23 at the Open Championship. His odds of winning the Open this year stay at 6-1.

Nevertheless, if Scheffler can maintain his present form and somehow win all the majors, he will become the second golfer to accomplish this feat. Bobby Jones originally did so in 1930.

Currently, the two-time Masters winner is already in contention, performing at his career best. He even won two tournaments back-to-back twice, this season. He first triumphed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, followed by the Players Championship. Then, Scheffler emerged victorious at the Masters tournament, followed by the RBC Heritage. This achievement made him the first golfer to match the record of Bernhard Langer for winning the Masters tournament and the RBC Heritage in the same year.

This has led many to draw comparisons between the golfer and Tiger Woods. His dominance on the golf course mirrors that of the 82-time PGA Tour champion during his prime.

Is Scottie Scheffler Becoming the Next Tiger Woods?

Scottie Scheffler’s performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable, with nine top-10 finishes and four wins to his name. Moreover, the 27-year-old golfer has already accumulated ten PGA Tour victories in two years.

Scheffler’s consistency is evident to all. His PGA Tour colleague, Max Homa, also went on to compare him with Tiger Woods by revisiting the fifteen-time major winner’s daunting era.

However, Woods is considered the GOAT for a reason. He has a career grand slam to his name and was also the World No. 1 for about 13 years. However, Scheffler has only completed 84 weeks of being in the number one position. He is also yet to win the other three majors.

Considering these facts, only time can say whether or not Scheffler can match the record of Woods and become a golf legend himself.