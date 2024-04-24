10 Memorable Moments From Adelaide Last Year That LIV Golf Will Never Forget

Apr 23, 2023; Adelaide, South Australia, AUS; Talor Gooch celebrates his victory in the individual tournament by doing a shoee (drinking beer from the shoes he wore for the round) after the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide golf tournament at Grange Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf is finally in Adelaide for its event this week, scheduled from April 26 to 28th at the Grange Golf Club. Being the sixth tournament of the season, the event is the Saudi-funded league’s most anticipated tournament, after it broke league records last year.

From Talor Gooch’s impressive victory to Chase Koepka’s iconic hole-in-one, LIV Golf Adelaide was a power-packed bonanza that helped LIV Golf gain popularity among golf fans in Australia. Here are the ten unforgettable moments from the Invitational last year that LIV Golf will certainly cherish forever:

1. LIV Golf Adelaide Was Named World Golf Event Of the Year 2023

The event with all the captivating moments and stiff competition gained managed to gain worldwide success. For the record number of spectators attending, the event received appreciation across the globe and was also named the World’s Best Golf Event in 2023 by the World Golf Awards.

2. LIV Adelaide Broke Records Both On And Off The Course

This LIV league tournament became a huge success because of its audience. As many as 77,076 tickets were sold for the grand event. Approximately 55 million views were recorded on social media across various league channels, marking both excitement and interest in the event.

3. Talor Gooch’s Impressive Victory

Taloor Gooch became the individual winner of the event with an impressive score of 19 under par. Not just that, the American professional golfer fascinated the fans with rounds of 62 on the first and second day.

4. Chase Koepka’s Incredible Hole-In-One Shot

In the 2023 Adelaide tournament, only one player sank a hole-in-one shot and that was Chase Koepka. The 30-year-old golfer aced the par-3, 12th hole, which is also known as the watery hole. This hole is a party hole where fans become rowdy and one can find waves of energy due to the few bars located around the hole.

5. The ‘Shoey’ Moment

LIV golfers including Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter, and Bryson DeChambeau chugged a beer out of a Nike Shoe in front of the huge crowd, which certainly made the crowd go wild.

6. The Wild Atmosphere

The party environment at the inaugural Adelaide tournament did end up causing some damage to the golf course, particularly because of the celebration at the watery hole. This included beer cans and other garbage being thrown at the golf course. There were even speculations that the course would need six months at least to come back into action. Nonetheless, it came back into play the following month.

7. The Gig That Rocked The Course

DJ sensation FISHER graced the golf course to entertain Australian fans with an engaging mix of fun and music. He delivered a captivating live performance on Friday night, thrilling the audience. Furthermore, he is slated to return and entertain fans at the 2024 edition.

8. Bryson DeChambeau Driving Range Session

While Bryson DeChambeau was practicing his game at the driving range, he showcased a series of trick shots to the golf fans watching. The American professional golfer captivated the audience with a left-handed tee shot using a right-handed driver. Soon after that, he flopped an iron shot into the air and caught it in his cap, showcasing his exceptional skills.

9. Players’ Love for the Event

The LIV Adelaide tournament became so popular that players got a lifetime experience out of it. Marc Leishman, who took the T21 spot on the leaderboard, said (via Golf Monthly):

“had a real major feel.”

Whereas, Patrick Reed, who took the T3 spot in the leaderboard, said:

“That was a lot of fun. That was amazing. The crowds were electric.”

10. Fascinating Finish by 4ACES GC

Team 4Aces GC won the team competition at the Adelaide last year. They shot 47 under by the end of the event and all these players were successfully able to make under the top-10 positions. Both Pat Perez and Patrick Reed took the T3 spot on the leaderboard, while the captain, Dustin Johnson took the solo 10th spot.

The 2023 LIV Adelaide tournament indeed captured the hearts of the audience with its exhilarating moments. As the second installment of the event is drawing closer, the excitement is palpable as fans eagerly anticipate what awaits them this year.