Top 10 Highest Earning LPGA Golfers of All Time

Nelly Korda, from Bradenton, Florida, tees off on the first hole Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Golf is a sport that credits huge payouts to its players. While the PGA circuit saw Tiger Woods millions in career earnings, the LPGA golfers are not far behind. Around three golfers on the LPGA circuit crossed $20 million in career earnings, and around 24 earned around $10 million.

Nelly Korda recently took her career earnings to $11,361,489 after five consecutive wins in the 2024 LPGA season. Also, the greatest amount came from her Chevron Championship triumph, which earned her $1,200,000. Before Nelly, there was an array of golfers who acquired the top positions with their career earnings on the LPGA money list. So, here’s an entire list of the top ten earners on the LPGA Tour.

1. Annika Sorenstam

Annika Sorenstam tops the career earnings list having made $22,583,693 throughout her career. The amount earned by the LPGA legend is a result of her 72 LPGA wins and 10 major triumphs, which include three Chevron Championships, three Women’s PGA Championships, three US Women’s Opens, and an Open Championship title. To honor her achievements, Sorenstam was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

2. Karrie Webb

Webb was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor her 41 LPGA wins and 7 major triumphs, which include two Chevron Championships, two US Women’s Opens, and one major title in each of the Women’s PGA Championship, Women’s British Open and du Maurier Classic. Karrie Webb earned a total of $20,293,617 from her victories on the Tour and was a legend who helped elevate women’s golf.

3. Christie Kerr

Her career earnings amount to $20,179,848 after two major championships and 20 LPGA wins. But most of the contribution comes from her earnings at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2010 and the US Women’s Open in 2007 ($560,000).

4. Inbee Park

Inbee Park took her career earnings to $18,262,344 after spending 18 years as a professional golfer. The eight-digit figure is a result of her 21 LPGA wins and 7 majors, with the 2013 US Women’s Open win contributing a total of $585,000. Also, the 2015 PGA Championship triumph added $525,000 to her bank. In the same year, Park won the Women’s British Open and bagged $464,817.

5. Lydia Ko:

Lydia Ko is placed fifth on the money list having made $17,581,914. The golfer’s winnings come from her 20 LPGA wins and 2 major triumphs, including the Chevron Championship and the Evian Championship. This year, Ko earned $639,222 in her seven starts.

6. Lorena Ochoa

She earned $14,863,331 from 27 LPGA wins and two major triumphs, including the 2008 Chevron Championship and the 2007 Women’s British Open. Ochoa grabbed a sum of $300,000 from the Chevron Championship and $320,512 from the Women’s British Open.

7. Suzann Pettersen

The European Solheim Cup captain earned a total of 14,837,578 from her 15 LPGA victories and 2 major wins. In her earnings, the 2007 Women’s PGA Championship win contributed $300,000 and the 2013 Evian Championship contributed $487,500.

8. Stacy Lewis

The American Solheim Cup captain bagged a total of $14,515,067 in her career from 13 LPGA wins and 2 major championships, wherein the 2011 Chevron Championship contributed $300,000 and the 2013 Women’s British Open made her $402,584.

9. Lexi Thompson

Her career earnings amount to $14,048,571, which were bagged from her 11 LPGA triumphs and one major win. This year, the golfer earned $21,585 and $99,970 at the LPGA Drive On Championship and the Ford Championship. In her four starts, Lexi Thompson failed to make the cut in two events this year.

10. Juli Inkster

The golfer had an extensive career with 31 LPGA triumphs and 7 majors. As a result of her achievements, her career earnings went up to $14,018,391.