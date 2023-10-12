Having ‘Shadowed’ LeBron James After $51,000,000 Signing, Rui Hachimura Discusses Adopting New Approach Ahead of 2023–24 Season

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) react in the fourth quarter during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rui Hachimura recently signed a 3-year, $51,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Hachimura hasn’t had much time to celebrate his new contract as he has been in the gym the whole off-season. Rui was even seen with LeBron in each of his practices, with some even saying Rui is ‘shadowing’ ‘the King’ this summer.

Rui isn’t wrong for deciding to learn from LeBron. Both players have a few similarities in their games. LeBron and Rui are both willing passers who slash to the rim and post up on occasion as well. Both players also have stocky builds for their size and reliance on athleticism.

Speaking on what he has learned during the offseason after the Lakers’ recent win over the Kings, Rui told Spectrum Sports that he has decided to attack the rim more and be more aggressive inside.

Hachimura is an important piece

Hachimura was one of the few players that the Lakers kept from their previous year’s bench. Justifiably so too, considering Rui was especially good for the Lakers last year, making significant defensive and offensive contributions during the regular season and playoffs.

With the Japanese phenom back with the purple and gold, Rui decided to hit the ground running. During the recent pre-season win against the Lakers, Rui decided to tell media people his approach for the year.

While in the locker room, Rui told a media reporter “I am just trying to be aggressive more. I am just trying to see the field. I am trying to get my feeling back. I really haven’t played since May, since playoffs. I am just trying to get my rhythm back.” This new approach from Rui Hachimura could be just what the Lakers need.

Rui Hachimura, the Kings Decipile

Rui Hachimura decided to celebrate his new contract in a Kobe-esque style. The Lakers forward has been in the gym since the start of the off-season. Rui decided to work out heavily with teammate and veteran leader LeBron James over this summer.

LeBron who definitely knows a thing or two about the forward game, decided to help Rui with his slashing and shooting skills. Rui also spent time with Lakers assistant coach, Phil Handy. Phil who is an expert at building players’ offensive arsenal, helped Rui iron out his footwork. With the Lakers going 2-1 so far in the pre-season, it would be interesting to see what the final starting line would be before the regular season begins.