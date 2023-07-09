Having Signed for $51,000,000, Rui Hachimura Has LeBron James in Splits Over His Attempt at Throwing a Baseball for the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ midseason signing of Rui Hachimura proved to be a huge success for the team struggling to make the playoffs. The power forward proved to be an asset for the team during the regular season, and his performance seeped into the playoffs as well. The franchise rewarded the performance with an extension worth $51,000,000 over three years. Meanwhile, it seems like Hachimura has developed a great rapport with the team’s leader LeBron James, as he left the four-time NBA champion in splits following a hilarious display in Dodgers’ uniform.

Just before the midseason trade deadline in January, the Lakers traded for the Japanese forward from the Washington Wizards. The trade news was a welcome surprise for Hachimura, who was beyond excited to join the LA team. According to him, the Los Angeles Lakers are the most famous team in Japan. The sport is gaining popularity in the country, and this signing will only help the cause.

LeBron James reacts to Rui Hachimura’s hilarious stunt in Dodgers uniform

Rui Hachimura was invited to throw the first ceremonial pitch at the recent Los Angeles Dodgers game. The throw drew a hilarious response from his superstar teammate LeBron James. LeBron himself had the opportunity to throw the first pitch for the Cleveland Indians(now Guardians) after being drafted in 2003. Here is the Instagram story shared by LeBron, reacting to Hachimura’s pitch:

“Man, this dude in hilarious!”

LeBron James also added some interesting emojis to the story he posted about his Japanese teammate. James used a lot of ‘laughing’ emojis to illustrate his reaction after watching Hachimura’s hilarious antics on the field. He also used the ‘ninja’ emoji to refer to the words ‘Black Samurai’ written in the back of Rui’s Dodgers’ jersey. The upcoming season would be the 25-year-old’s first complete season with the Lakers, and he would be looking to make an everlasting impact.

Bron is happy with Lakers’ offseason moves

The Los Angeles Lakers have made significant moves this off-season to improve their chances of winning the NBA championship. The team fell short of their goal in the recently concluded NBA Playoffs after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. For the upcoming season, the organization has retained key players like D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura, while also adding fresh talent to the squad.

The Lakers acquired Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince in free agency to help bolster their chances next season. This string of moves has impressed their superstar LeBron James who is keeping a keen eye on the proceedings. James has been actively posting his teams’ trade news on Instagram while celebrating with a bottle of Lobos 1707 Añejo.