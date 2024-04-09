mobile app bar

Having Taken a Rest vs Spurs, Joel Embiid’s Status vs Pistons Revealed by Sixers

Trikansh Kher
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Having Taken a Rest vs Spurs, Joel Embiid’s Status vs Pistons Revealed by Sixers

Apr 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center for their upcoming matchup on Wednesday. The 76ers are coming off a five-game win streak and will be hopeful about their chances to extend their streak. While last placed in East, Detroit shouldn’t pose serious problems for the 76ers, the Philadelphia side might be without their franchise player, Joel Embiid for the upcoming match-up.

Per the official injury report, Embiid has been marked as ‘Questionable’ for the 76ers upcoming matchup against the Pistons. The pre-game injury report points to Embiid having left knee issues, probably a result of his meniscus procedure. The big man went down with a meniscus injury in January, while playing against the Warriors at Chase Center. Unfortunately for the 76ers, he would be sidelined for the majority of the remaining season.

View on Website

Embiid made his return last week against the Thunder. In his first game back, he checked in for 29 minutes. He knocked down six of his 14 shots from the field and went 12-12 from the free-throw line. The big man produced 24 points in the four-point win over the Thunder.

Since Embiid’s return, the 76ers have gone 4-4, even after he missed their last game against the Spurs. Even though he dominated against the Grizzlies on Sunday, even leaving the contest early, the 76’ers medical staff sat Embiid down against Wembanyama and the Spurs, mostly due to injury and resting protocols.

The 76ers need Embiid healthy

Grounding Embiid versus the Spurs was definitely a smart decision by Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse. He is currently coming off a serious meniscus injury, and stressing a return could make things worse for the reigning MVP. Gradually increasing his minutes with brief rest periods should allow him to regain complete health by the time the playoffs kick in.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

While Philadelphia is following protocol with Embiid, the remaining 76ers cast will have to work exceedingly hard to ensure that Embiid has something to play for. The 76ers are currently 7th in the Western Conference standings, boasting a record of 44 and 35. With just three regular-season games left, Philadelphia will have to secure all three games to even have a shot at making the playoffs, with the Play-In tournament looking like the more realistic option for the Philadelphia side.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher is a writer at The Sports Rush. A lawyer by education, Trikansh has always been around sports. As a young track athlete Trikansh was introduced to basketball through 'street ball' mixtapes. He was hooked and it has been 'ball is life' ever since. Trikansh is a designer by profession, but couldn't keep away from basketball. A regular on the blacktop, his love for the game goes further than just hooping. If Trikansh isn't going through box scores for last night's game, you can find him in his studio working on his designs or playing squash at the local club.

Read more from Trikansh Kher

Share this article

Don’t miss these