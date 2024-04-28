Mitchell Robinson Quotes the Bible on IG Story After Joel Embiid’s Foul Leads to Sprained Ankle

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) after being called for a foul in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid‘s 50-point masterclass in Game 3 to lead the Philadelphia 76ers back into contention in the series was enough to annoy the New York Knicks’ players and fans. But the reigning MVP decided to go one step further. The veteran center frustrated them with his foul-baiting and dangerous antics on the floor.

The Knicks player on the receiving end of Embiid’s most egregious act was center Mitchell Robinson, who suffered an injury due to the 76ers superstar’s wild temper tantrum in the middle of the game. In the first quarter, the two were battling for the ball under the rim, when Embiid seemingly threw himself to the floor looking for a foul call, which wasn’t provided to him. Frustrated with the decision, Embiid decided to grab and pull Robinson’s foot while sitting on the ground, as the latter jumped to haul in a rebound. This wild move ended up hurting the Knicks center.

Robinson clocked in only 12 minutes due to the injury and the Knicks player were incensed, who, per ESPN, labeled Embiid “dirty.” While his teammates were irate, the Knicks center had a more philosophical response to the 76ers superstar’s actions after the game. He posted a Bible verse to reassure everyone that he wasn’t looking to avenge the injury. On the contrary, he is taking the high road to let God do justice in His own way. Quoting Romans 12:19, Robinson wrote on his Instagram, “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for It is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord.“

While Robinson’s mature response is commendable, the NBA not stepping in and retroactively taking action against Embiid is baffling. The 76ers center’s action could have left the Knicks star with a severe injury, considering his participation has been deemed questionable due to an injury to the same ankle that he had held on to. Embiid has escaped punishment for his deplorable action, which sets a bad precedent.

Mitchell Robinson’s participation in Game 4 under jeopardy

Joel Embiid’s ankle lock on Mitchell Robinson did not leave the Knicks center severely injured, but did enough to throw a wrench in his plans to play in Game 4. Per head coach Tom Thibodeau, MR did not participate in practice on Saturday and his status for the game on Sunday is unclear.

Robinson’s absence would be a massive blow to the Knicks. The center has struggled with injuries and was limited to only 31 games during the regular season. However, he was impactful in the games he played, as the Knicks boasted a 19-12 record with him in the lineup. His absence will only improve Embiid’s odds of having an easier day in the paint, which could level the series at 2-2. It’s a double whammy for the Knicks, but they’ll have to live with it.