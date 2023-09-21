Having Trained LeBron James And Kobe Bryant For Reported $50,000, Hakeem Olajuwon Gets Backed By Stephen A Smith Following Gilbert Arenas ‘Attack’

Giannis Antetokounmpo is regarded as one of the best forwards in NBA history. Despite having won several MVPs, a DPOY, a Championship, and a Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo expressed his desire to improve his arsenal by taking a few notes from Hakeem Olajuwon. Making an appearance on ESPN producer, Bruce Bernstein’s YouTube show, ‘48 Minutes‘, the Milwaukee Bucks leader revealed his wishes to train with Olajuwon. Considering the improvement in the games of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Carmelo Anthony, it is not surprising that Antetokounmpo wants a session of training with “The Dream.” However, Gilbert Arenas believed that paying $50,000 to train with Olajuwon was not worth the money or the time.

Gilbert Arenas went on a passionate and frankly, disrespectful rant, ripping Hakeem Olajuwon apart for charging $50,000 for training. On an episode of “No Chill Gil”, ‘Agent Zero’ didn’t believe that the players from the current era would benefit from the moves that Olajuwon pulled off in the 1990s.

Stephen A. Smith defends Hakeem Olajuwon from Gilbert Arenas’ claims

There were several personalities from the basketball world who reacted to Gilbert Arenas’ NSFW rant. Stephen A. Smith also had a brief discussion about the same topic on the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

Stephen A. Smith explicitly revealed that he didn’t agree with Arenas. Before going on to talk about Hakeem’s prowess on the hardwood, Smith stated two key points. The first – all the legends of the game who have worked out with Olajuwon have had high remarks. The second – despite being an “old-school” player, Olajuwon was still one of the top five centers in the history of the game.

“I respectfully disagree with Gilbert Arenas. First of all, let’s understand who Hakeem Olajuwon is. He’s one of the top five greatest centers in the history of basketball. That’s number one. Number two, he’s trained LeBron James, he’s trained Kobe Bryant, he’s trained Carmelo Anthony. They all gave his training high marks. Go watch Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon in the NBA Finals in 1994 against Patrick Ewing. Go watch Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon in the 90s when he went up against the Admiral – David Robinson – who I love as a person, Olajuwon destroyed him. He blocked shots, he rebounded, and he had moves in the post that were unrivaled by pretty much any big man he had gone against. I can name Moses Malone, Kareem, Wilt, Shaq, all of these brothers.”

Absorbing Hakeem’s knowledge could be beneficial to Giannis Antetokounmpo for his improvements. However, Stephen A. believes that the Greek Freak should spend his off-season expanding his range and working on his long-range shooting.

Olajuwon lauded Kobe Bryant for utilizing his moves in-game

As Stephen A. Smith rightly pointed out, some of the game’s greatest players – LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony – have trained with Hakeem Olajuwon. The Houston Rockets legend has been an incredible coach-like figure to several players who wished to improve their post moves.

Among his students, Hakeem held Kobe in the highest regard for utilizing all the moves during the course of the game. Bryant is often known for his fancy footwork, and Oajuwon can take some credit for the same.