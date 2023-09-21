“He’s Trained LeBron James”: Disgruntled by Hakeem Olajuwon Slander Over $50,000, Stephen A. Smith Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Decision

Gilbert Arena’s earlier rant over Giannis Antetokounmpo seeking training from Hakeem Olajuwon has gone viral for obvious reasons. Arenas, a usual in the hot takes business, shamed Olajuwon for charging $50,000 for his training sessions. While the NBA world has reacted in varied ways to it, one ESPN popular is not too happy. Stephen A. Smith, while on his podcast of the same name, listed out things that keep the Rockets legend relevant. He named some of the most dominant NBA players of the modern era who have benefited from Hakeem’s lessons. In his blunt response to Arenas, Stephen A. also name-dropped LeBron James.

Arenas, in the recent past, has found virality with ease. While avoiding the path taken by hosts like Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, Arenas has still managed to carve a niche by going after players from the past era. His latest video targeting Giannis and Hakeem’s link-up falls exactly in that category.

Stephen A. Smith defends Giannis Antetokounmpo taking $50,000 lessons from Hakeem Olajuwon

Stephen A. started the defense for Hakeem by acknowledging Gilbert Arenas’ show’s format. He noted that while the show, No Chill Gill, is specifically created to put out such takes, going after Dream was still a little too much.

He started his argument by claiming Hakeem is among the top 5 centers in history alongside the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Then he went on to mention how the 7ft legend has trained LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Carmelo Anthony among other stars.

Smith on his Stephen A. Smith Show said: “He’s trained LeBron James, he’s trained Kobe Bryant, he’s trained Carmelo Anthony. They all gave his training high marks. This is what Kobe Bryant, the Late Great Kobe Bryant, once had to say about Olajuwon’s training advice, he said once you are able to understand the small details, you’re able to elevate it to another, higher level.”

It’s easy to understand where Stephen A. is coming from. Hakeem is regarded not only among the greatest players but his footwork is arguably the best this league has ever witnessed.

Gilbert Arenas has targeted players from earlier generations often

Arenas doesn’t take too lightly to players of the previous generations criticizing current players. This isn’t the first time he has questioned the skill sets of players who played in the 80s and 90s.

When Julius Erving recently took out Stephen Curry and LeBron James from his top ten list, Arenas responded strongly. He suggested Dr. J has likely not watched the NBA in the last 30 years and thus rejected his take. He once even went after Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman for claiming they could stop today’s players with ease.

It’s safe to say this isn’t the last time Arenas has spoken against former NBA players. And naturally, not the last time he will face heat from other players and show hosts.