“Having 2 Boys Myself I Couldn’t Imagine”: Zach LaVine Looks Towards The Future As Bronny And LeBron James Team Up

Bronny James was recently drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th pick in the second round. This is not only a dream come true moment for the 19-year-old but his father, LeBron James is also about to live his lifelong dream of playing alongside his son. After the news of Bronny becoming his dad’s newest teammate went viral, Zach LaVine took to social media to express his happiness for the father-son duo.

People are genuinely happy for King James’ eldest son and The Akron Hammer for becoming the first father-son duo to play together in the league. And as a father of two kids, LaVine couldn’t help but wonder how it must feel to know that your son is going to be your teammate in the NBA. He wrote, “Imagine being able to play with your son! This is historic, having 2 boys my self I couldn’t image how that would feel.”

Imagine being able to play with your son! This is historic, having 2 boys my self I couldn’t image how that would feel 🫡 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 27, 2024

The 29-year-old is a father to two sons, his firstborn Saint, who was born on August 21, 2022, and Elijah, who was born on March 10th this year. Interestingly, LaVine shares his birthday with his second child. It seems like even if he wants to hold onto the same dream as LeBron James, LaVine might not be able to get there as he is already 29 and his eldest son is yet to be two years old. Regardless, it’s a great thing to look forward to and he might end up living it one way or another.

After the Lakers drafted the 19-year-old, Magic Johnson posted about the draft pick and wrote on X,

“Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the

@Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!”

This new chapter in LeBron’s life where he will get to share a locker room with his son was very well received by some of the veterans of the game as well. Former Miami point guard, Dwyane Wade also celebrated this moment and wrote on X, “One of the dopest moments in our sport! Congrats, Bronny! .” Echoing a similar sentiment, Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray posted, “BRON Getting To See His Son In The Same Jersey As Him Gotta Be The Biggest FLEX Shoutout BRONNY!!!!!”

Indeed, it is a special feeling to play alongside their fathers. The LA Clippers’ shooting guard, Bones Hyland, took to X and expressed,“I’m negl Bron & Bronny as teammates now is odee! Every Dad dreams of there son being in the league but to be on the same team, mannn they exceeded in life .” Even Portland Trail Blazers’ Justise Winslow agreed to this and wrote, “Couldn’t imagine teaming up with my son in the league. That’s a beautiful moment.”

Well, it goes without saying that when this father-son duo starts playing, every fan of the sport will be glued to their screens.