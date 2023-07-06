Having Used $5,000,000 Mansion to mock Ben Simmons, Shaquille O’Neal Claims His Former Team Can ‘Fix’ 2018 ROTY

Over the past couple of years, Ben Simmons has been one of the hottest topics for discussion among NBA fans. The 2018 Rookie of the Year winner is now a shell of his former self. Simmons has become increasingly injury-prone, risking crucial matches for his teams on many occasions. However, it seems like Big Man Shaquille O’Neal has a way to fix this problem. Sharing a post by Heat Nation CP, Shaq enlightened his 31.2 million followers with a solution devised by former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine. Perhaps, Shaq believes that a potential trade to Miami Heat might fix Ben Simmons in returning to his All-Star form.

Advertisement

Simmons averaged 6.9 points and 6.1 assists in 42 out of 65 games in the previous season. Earning almost $35 million per year from his Brooklyn Nets contract, Simmons also owns a luxurious $5,000,000 mansion called 9 Miller Ct in New Jersey. The mansion has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, which the Big Aristotle found quite amusing. Shaq mocked Simmons’ averages in the season, hilariously pointing out how the 2018 ROTY has more bathrooms than points per game.

Shaquille O’Neal has found a solution for Ben Simmons at Miami Heat

Sharing Brian Scalabrine’s quote on Instagram, Shaquille O’Neal agrees with the ‘White Mamba’ that Ben Simmons could be fixed only at Miami Heat. The Miami Heat organization was a strong contender for the title last season, eventually overwhelmed by the Joker and the Denver Nuggets. Nevertheless, Shaq, a former Heat player, has good faith in the organization’s development facilities. The post quoted Scalabrine saying:

Advertisement

“I think the Heat could fix Ben Simmons… I don’t think a lot of organizations can fix him…I’m telling you, the Heat and [Coach Spoelstra] can fix Simmons.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1676866620034256898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Coach Erik Spoelstra is considered a worthy contender for Pat Riley’s coaching legacy. He is noted for carrying Riley’s ‘Heat Way,’ which has helped develop several players into world-class ones. Shaq was a student of this method, having won the 2006 NBA championship with the Heat under Riley’s tutelage.

Similarly, Spoelstra’s squad was also hailed for their incredibly clutch games through the playoff season. Although the Heat succumbed to the Nuggets in the Finals series, their win against Boston Celtics was a feat against the odds. Perhaps, Simmons would find the right environment to thrive and challenge himself at Heat. In this way, he might take further care to prevent injuries and, perhaps, even return to his All-Star form.

Jimmy Butler did not consider Simmons to be on par with himself or Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler had a six-month stint together. This was when Butler was traded from Minnesota Timberwolves to the Philadelphia 76ers. While Butler and Joel Embiid thrived together, Butler had some concerning reservations for the rookie Ben Simmons.

Advertisement

As reported by The Athletic, Butler in 2020 said that he didn’t view Simmons on par with himself or Embiid. As per Butler, Simmons did not have the same mental makeup as him or Joel Embiid. Furthermore, Butler, in JJ Redick’s podcast, seemed quite concerned and frustrated with Ben Simmons’ form. Perhaps, if Simmons were to move to Miami, Butler could help him with valuable tips to compensate for the lost form.