Devin Booker Admits He Lost Money To Kevin Durant Following Lions Loss To Commanders

Dec 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Devin Booker (1) speak after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After beating the Detroit Pistons 125-121 on Saturday, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Ryan Dunn made their way to Ford Field to watch the Lions take on the Commanders in the NFC Playoffs. Michigan native Booker and Washington’s Durant bet on their hometown teams, with KD coming out victorious.

Advertisement

The Lions were considered Super Bowl favorites and it took a dominant performance from Jayden Daniels to upset the odds. With a 45-31 score, Magic Johnson’s Commanders eliminated the top-seeded Lions to reach the NFC championship game for the first time in 33 years.

In the Suns’ following game, Book scored 15 points and turned the ball over six times, breaking his five-game streak of 30-point performances. Perhaps it was the wager he lost to his teammate earlier this week that disrupted his flow.

“It’s all fun and games,” the 28-year-old said after the loss in Cleveland last night. “Come off a little cash. It is what it is, I’ll bet with my team every time.”

Devin Booker on losing bet to Kevin Durant on Washington Commanders-Detroit Lions NFC playoff game: "It's all fun and games. I had to come off a little cash. It is what it is. I'll bet with my team every time." #Suns https://t.co/CF6gUospof — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 21, 2025

Durant too, remained tightlipped about the details of their bet. When asked if Booker had coughed up the money, KD answered, “We’re gonna keep that on the low, man. I’m not gonna press him out.”

Certainly, the Slim Reaper was happier to see his team make history than he was to win the bet. After all, the Commanders hadn’t won a Playoff game since 2005 and their upset in Detroit marked their second postseason victory this season.

“I can’t lie. Being a Commanders fan has been tough for the last 20-25 years,” the 14-time All-Star added. “I don’t think I’ve ever been to a playoff game,” he revealed before the Saturday night matchup at Ford Field.

He missed the Commanders’ previous win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but KD checked in at the right time. He got to witness Washington’s quarterback Jayden Daniels run 299 yards passing and 51 yards rushing, throwing two touchdowns without a single turnover.

The 2014 NBA MVP was understandably in high spirits and he took to Twitter to mark the moment. Durant first had a bone to pick with Jahmyr Gibbs, who had used KD’s pregame routine as a celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Commanders.

The 36-year-old clapped back with a video of his routine and the caption, “Have a great night Detroit“.

However, from there on, it was all celebrations for Durant and his hometown team. Cornerback Mike Sainristil shared a video of KD in the Commanders’ locker room, hyping up the players and congratulating them on their accomplishment.

Kevin Durant is in the Commanders locker room 😂🔥 (via:mikesainristil on IG) pic.twitter.com/MW0dlB4Iz4 — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 19, 2025

Durant will likely be in Philadelphia this Sunday to cheer on his Commanders as they take on Saquon Barkley and the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.