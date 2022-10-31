“Street Clothes Incoming!”: NBA Twitter Pokes fun at Anthony Davis Despite the Win Over Denver Nuggets

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) grimaces in pain after landing on the court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

30th, October 2022-a historic moment in the landscape of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers won their first game of the season, and every team in the league now has won at least one game. The Lakers, or should we now call them the “Wakers”, waited for 6 arduous games to register their first strike in the W column.

Much of that effort goes to the big man, Anthony Davis, who registered a mammoth total on the stat sheet. 23 points, 15 rebounds, and a season-high of +15. The Los Angeles Lakers showed glimpses of what made them the 2020 champions, and Davis was one of the reasons why they won today.

But like all things made of glass, AD showed his true colors in the 4th quarter. With the game almost done, the Lakers had an opportunity for a putback, which Anthony did emphatically. But in the process, he looked like he had pulled his back. The putback didn’t even require that force and the Nuggets’ defense gave him plenty of space.

He chose to do it of his own volition, and right after the play, he looked to have tweaked his back. To make matters worse, he wasn’t allowed to come out of the game! Poor guy, he’s only 29 but plays like he has the body of a 60-year-old. He’s the antithesis of Wilt Chamberlain.

NBA Twitter trolls Anthony Davis for picking up what looks like another injury!

Fans cannot help but poke fun at the big man who cannot stay fit. Even when there is little defense holding him back, he seems to get injured. The Lakers man had a good game, but because of this tweaked back, he’s back on the probable list.

Anthony Davis seems to hurt his back more than any other body part, but not because of him carrying the team on it. He just likes to pull it for no reason.

It is hilarious that in a movie titled “Unbreakable”, this particular character AD’s face is photoshopped onto is called Mr. Glass! AD’s fragility is remarkable. Perhaps the NBA Bubble in 2020 made him to brittle.

The TV presenters across the board are going to have a field day with this one clip. Everybody likes poking fun at Anthony Davis, and if he sits out the next game, he’s going to get ridiculed. Davis needs to do better!

AD has never been fit in his entire career – He has been a ticking time bomb

The question with Anthony Davis is not whether will he get injured, it is “when”. The man cannot seem to catch a break, and even from an innocuous play like a putback, he seems to have hurt himself. Sometimes fans wonder if he was cut out to play basketball because he’s never fully fit.

He always seems to carry over some sort of niggle from the last game into the next. And if he does come in fit, he picks up an injury during the game. LeBron James has father time on his back, and Anthony Davis does not have lady luck.

