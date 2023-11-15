“He Ain’t Gonna Mess With Desmond Bane”: Charles Barkley Has Shaquille O’Neal Vehemently Disagreeing With Him on the Anthony Davis Fight

The LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis was at the heart of a scuffle that broke out during their recent win against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James initially threw a cross-court pass to AD, who finished with an easy floater. Guarded by 23-year-old Spanish International Santi Aldama, AD ended up bumping into the Grizzlies’ forward before shoving him with both hands.

With Santi left on the floor, AD slowly walked towards his end when Desmond Bane decided to have his say. The two ended up squaring up and exchanging words, with De’Angelo Russell eventually pulling his teammate away.

The resultant brawl-like situation saw technicals being handed out to four players, including AD, Bane, Santi Aldama, D’Angelo Russell, and Taylor Jenkins, who were also involved in the aftermath.

Speaking on Inside the NBA, the likes of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal responded to the incident. Chuck claimed that he was sure AD would never mess with Bane. “He ain’t gonna mess with [Desmond] Bane, I can, I can promise you that,” he said, something Shaquille O’Neal did not agree to, saying, “Stop it”. The clip of their reaction was shared on YouTube by House of Highlights.

Despite the incident, the Lakers cruised to what proved to be an easy 134-107 win. Davis starred with 19 points and 11 rebounds to register a double-double and even came up with a resounding block against Bane in the 2nd quarter.

D’Angelo Russell topscored with 24 points while Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score 23, as the Lakers enjoyed an easy second half. Both LeBron and AD did not play in the 4th quarter.

The LA Lakers cruise to an easy win over the Memphis Grizzlies

The Lakers’ comfortable victory means that they moved to a positive 6-5 record, and could also afford to rest both AD and LeBron. Speaking after the game, AD joked that this was the first time that both he and LeBron were able to rest since they played the Grizzlies in Game 6 in the NBA Western Conference Playoffs Round 1 last season.

While the Lakers have looked impressive in stretches, quite a bit might depend upon AD’s fitness, along with the form of their shooters. According to a tweet by Dave McMenamin, even Austin Reaves joked about how AD was no longer allowed to braid his hair, due to his form since switching to an afro.

Regardless, the result will cast further doubt over the Grizzlies’ chances to make it to the postseason. The Grizzlies, in the absence of Ja Morant, have started with a 2-9 record, with Chuck claiming that they might struggle to win games even when Morant returns.