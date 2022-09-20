LeBron James’ promotion for the new iPhone 14 pro on AT&T is drawing mixed reactions on Twitter

LeBron James is doing it all these days, being the highest-paid athlete, holidaying in Italy, and he is also doing commercials for AT&T.

LeBron James’ latest commercial couldn’t have come at a better time. The new iPhone is the talk of the town and as Football season heats up, telemarketing giants AT&T have the perfect ad.

The latest AT&T commercial features LeBron James 👑pic.twitter.com/ByJsP16Sfj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 20, 2022

.@kingjames brings the best BTS on set. We’ll bring our best smartphone deals for new and existing customers at https://t.co/3WCm4WyEa4. pic.twitter.com/9bvG2APRAh — AT&T (@ATT) September 16, 2022

As the space for ads reduces, you will see a lot more of LeBron over the coming weeks. And the novelty wears off pretty fast.

Hello….AT&T?

The Lebron and Lilly ad for the iPhone 14 Pro was kinda neat the 1st time I saw it……

But now that I’ve seen it about 50 times in 2 hrs….not so much

Sheesh!! — Les LeMieux, Sr (@leslsenior) September 19, 2022

Skip Bayless had his thoughts about it and you can read more below.

Twitter reactions are mixed as fans try to gather their thoughts around LeBron James doing commercials.

Sure, it isn’t the first time we’re seeing James in a commercial but it has been a while and the temperature around James has decreased a lot. Fans on Twitter are visibly confused, with some even questioning his worth.

Why the fuck is Lebron doing AT&T commercials? You’re literally worth a billlion dollars, have some fucking dignity — Big Jay Shooke (@JShooke) September 19, 2022

Others are straight up asking for money. Yes, we do wonder how much money did they pay LeBron to do it. Considering the fact that he was already the highest earner from last year.

hello @KingJames can i have the money from one of your at&t commercials? — shawn (@hoglord69) September 19, 2022

Alright, finally a good reaction. At least someone seems to like it, and to be fair, we do like the commercial. We can see his charm ooze out from the screen.

But people seem to have rather weird opinions about it and even when they like the repetitiveness makes it cringe-worthy.

After seeing this LeBron James AT&T commercial a few hundred times since Saturday, I’ve determined it to be cringe. — *THE* AtlMSL (@AtlMSL) September 20, 2022

I’ve seen this Lebron James AT&T commercial I think over 200 times since the football season started. Send help. — pirates fan (@gigapiratesfan) September 20, 2022

What do you make of this commercial? Does LeBron need to be doing it? Will you be buying the latest iPhone 14 pro? Have AT&T got themselves a good commercial on their hands or will this go down sourly?

