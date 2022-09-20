Cover Image for LeBron James’ promotion for the new iPhone 14 pro on AT&T is drawing mixed reactions on Twitter

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Tue Sep 20 2022

LeBron James is doing it all these days, being the highest-paid athlete, holidaying in Italy, and he is also doing commercials for AT&T.

LeBron James’ latest commercial couldn’t have come at a better time. The new iPhone is the talk of the town and as Football season heats up, telemarketing giants AT&T have the perfect ad.

As the space for ads reduces, you will see a lot more of LeBron over the coming weeks. And the novelty wears off pretty fast.

Skip Bayless had his thoughts about it and you can read more below.

Twitter reactions are mixed as fans try to gather their thoughts around LeBron James doing commercials.

Sure, it isn’t the first time we’re seeing James in a commercial but it has been a while and the temperature around James has decreased a lot. Fans on Twitter are visibly confused, with some even questioning his worth.

Others are straight up asking for money. Yes, we do wonder how much money did they pay LeBron to do it. Considering the fact that he was already the highest earner from last year.

Alright, finally a good reaction. At least someone seems to like it, and to be fair, we do like the commercial. We can see his charm ooze out from the screen.

But people seem to have rather weird opinions about it and even when they like the repetitiveness makes it cringe-worthy.

What do you make of this commercial? Does LeBron need to be doing it? Will you be buying the latest iPhone 14 pro? Have AT&T got themselves a good commercial on their hands or will this go down sourly?

