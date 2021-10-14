Basketball

“Ultimate Pythagorean theorem? LeBron James + Russell Westbrook = nuclear explosion of the wrong kind”: Skip Bayless busts out elementary school math analogies to explain Lakers’ playmaking conundrum in 2021-22

"Ultimate Pythagorean theorem? LeBron James + Russell Westbrook = nuclear explosion of the wrong kind": Skip Bayless busts out elementary school math analogies to explain Lakers' playmaking conundrum in 2021-22
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Hey Jeff Bezos, sign me up for space tourism!": Celtics legend Bill Russell congratulates Bill Shatner after nonagenarian embarks on Blue Origin orbit with Amazon founder
Next Article
"Shaq, will you stop being a b****": When an argument between Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant escalated into a scuffle, with the former threatening to ship the Mamba to Vancouver
NBA Latest Post
"Shaq, will you stop being a b****": When an argument between Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant escalated into a scuffle, with the former threatening to ship the Mamba to Vancouver
“Shaq, will you stop being a b****”: When an argument between Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant escalated into a scuffle, with the former threatening to ship the Mamba to Vancouver

During a pickup game in the 1998-99 lockout year, Shaquille O’Neal warned Kobe Bryant of…