“Ultimate Pythagorean theorem? LeBron James + Russell Westbrook = nuclear explosion of the wrong kind”: Skip Bayless busts out elementary school math analogies to explain Lakers’ playmaking conundrum in 2021-22

Skip Bayless maintains his stance that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are a playmaking match made in basketball hell.

The Lakers seem to have a tendency to keep feeding into memes, judging from how they’ve structured their roster. The likes of Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan all signed with them this year.

It’s Dwight’s 3rd term with the team and Rondo’s second – the duo’s last season culminated in a Lakers championship. However, there is indeed a big question mark over how the Lakers’ roster fits with each other.

Their 0-5 start to preseason basketball hasn’t exactly shut down naysayers. The likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A Smith have been waiting for a slow, sputtering start of this sort to launch into their monologues about LeBron James and co.

Also Read – Chris Bosh tapped it to the GOAT in the corner and saved our season! Gabrielle Union subtly agrees with Skip Bayless that LeBron James’ legacy was saved by Ray Allen on JJ Redick Podcast.

“LeBron James + Russell Westbrook = nuclear explosion of the wrong kind”: Skip Bayless

You can always bank on Skip Bayless to deliver a suitable roast for LeBron James, whatever the occasion may be. The FS1 host has made a career out of hating the Akron Hammer – or at least pretending to.

He is notorious for having popularized the insulting ‘Frozen One’ nickname in response to LeBron’s 2011 Finals performance. And now he’s coming up with new and more inventive ways of mocking the Lakers superstar. He’s resurrected the souls of 2600-year-old Greek mathematicians in order to do so:

“What is the ultimate Pythagorean Theorem? LeBron James + Russell Westbrook = nuclear explosion of the wrong kind,” chimed the former ESPN talking head.

What is the ultimate Pythagorean Theorem? LeBron James + Russell Westbrook = nuclear explosion of the wrong kind. It’s going to be tumultuous. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/xUZsOfFvRG — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 13, 2021

Also Read – Dennis Schroder went over there to Boston! NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis and LeBron James animatedly discussing strategy in Lakers’ preseason loss to Jordan Poole and co.

Bayless’ concerns aren’t without merit and also certainly not unforeseen for anyone who follows Lakers basketball. LeBron and his teams have usually been slow starters, and this team fits awkwardly on paper on the best of days.

The question remains now, whether or not they can rally by the time the season tips off in a week’s time.