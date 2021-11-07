Basketball

“Allen Iverson played in socks for the first 15 minutes”: JJ Redick hilariously recalls the time he saw The Answer show up late to a Sixers practice

"Allen Iverson played in socks for the first 15 minutes": JJ Redick hilariously recalls the time he saw The Answer show up late to a Sixers practice
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook's rating drops to 84 on NBA 2K22": Mr. Triple-Double's ratings on the video game are lower than Tobias Harris and Khris Middleton
Next Article
EDward Gaming win LOL worlds finals 2021 by defeating defenfing champions DAMWON KIA.
NBA Latest Post
"Allen Iverson played in socks for the first 15 minutes": JJ Redick hilariously recalls the time he saw The Answer show up late to a Sixers practice
“Allen Iverson played in socks for the first 15 minutes”: JJ Redick hilariously recalls the time he saw The Answer show up late to a Sixers practice

ESPN Analyst JJ Redick recalls the time he saw Allen Iverson pull up to practice…