“He Cyberbullied My Son”: Shaquille O’Neal and JaVale McGee’s Mothers Had to Step In to Stop Their Twitter Feud

Shaquille O’Neal has used his Shaqtin’ a Fool segment on NBA on TNT to ridicule many athletes but JaVale McGee did not like getting featured on it.

Shaquille O’Neal and JaVale McGee’s feud began over the widely popular show. McGee believed that Shaq was especially targeting him.

To be fair to JaVale, he is the most featured player in the history of Shaq. And even if there has never been an outspoken bias, there does seem to be a constant pattern. It is almost as if Shaquille O’Neal enjoyed roasting and ridiculing JaVale McGee over all other players.

After years of enduring O’Neal’s digs, the Dallas Mavericks center had had enough. He responded to Shaq’s taunts on Shaqtin’ a Fool with a very public and explicit tweet. This began one of the pettiest Twitter feuds in history.

In fact, things got so out of control and messy, Deisel and JaVale’s mother had to step in.

Shaquille O’Neal called a cease-fire on his mother’s orders

JaVale McGee had been under attack from Shaq and his show for some time. But after the former Lakers legend released a Dr. Strange parody featuring the 7’0″ NBA player. This is when JaVale finally exploded and called out Shaq on Twitter.

The feud started after JaVale posted a very explicit tweet with some poorly chosen words.

After a few more of these, JaVale paused for a bit. That is when Shaquille O’Neal returned fire and straight-up threatened the former Warriors player.

@JaValeMcGee34 don’t be acting like u a g I’ll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

This is when all hell broke loose. Tweets were exchanged and other players were involved but it continued. That is until the mothers stepped in. First, it was only Shaq’s mother Lucille O’Neal. She told her son to quit it and Big Diesel immediately obeyed.

Shaq: “My mama. Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”

JaVale McGee’s mom wasn’t too impressed with the conclusion

Though Shaq was eager to end it on his mother’s orders, Pamela McGee wasn’t so thrilled. She called out O’Neal for his show and the insults he had hurled at her son. She also claimed that O’Neal had bullied her son.

Pamela: “He cyberbullied my son. Totally inappropriate. Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand.”

We can understand Pamela’s concern. She is a mother who saw a powerful man mistreating her son. Her reactions are completely justified.

That being said, O’Neal, in a way, has done nothing wrong. Everything he did was in a jest. He was only entertaining his fans. And as it happened, JaVale McGee must have been positively received by the fans of Shaqtin’ a Fool.

Do you think Shaquille O’Neal went a little overboard with JaVale?

