“He Doesn’t Even Watch The Games”: Charles Barkley Has Bob Myers Throwing Shots At Him After ‘Disrespecting’ The Warriors

Bob Myers made an appearance as an analyst for ESPN’s NBA Countdown during the in-season tournament’s semi-final coverage. In between the unique crossover between ESPN and TNT, Charles Barkley fired a shot at Myers’s beloved Warriors amidst their ongoing struggles. “I wanna give you credit for jumping off the Titanic before it sunk,” Chuck stated disrespecting the franchise.

Despite maintaining his composure on that occasion, Bob lost it a bit when the issue came up once again during the coverage of the final. “He doesn’t even watch the games,” the former general manager mentioned, mocking Barkley for his statement. “He’s been hurting the Warriors since 14-15. We got 4 titles after that,” Bob further added indicating a prolonged hatred from the 1993 MVP’s side. So, Myers shed light on how he did not take Charles’ comments seriously, highlighting, “Barkley, we don’t worry about that”.

Bob’s fierce declaration had a lot of truth hidden within it as Chuck had previously admitted to not watching NBA games. In a 2016 interview, he candidly admitted to not following the matches due to the poor quality of gameplay from the teams at that time. Thus, there could be a high chance of it repeating amidst the off-form of the Warriors this season.

Does Charles Barkley hate the Golden State Warriors?

The 60-year-old has often criticized the organization despite all its achievements. A year back he accepted disliking the San Francisco fan base. “They’re just awful people,” Charles stated while displaying his hate for the Bay Area residents. “They were much better when they were in Oakland. They had great fans. They were great in Oakland,” he further added to rub salt into the wound.

So, his recent comment did not go down well amongst the Warriors players, with Klay Thompson being one of them. “He’s been hating on us since 2015. So this is no surprise,” the shooting guard mentioned publicly. His response shed light on how Barkley rarely gave the franchise credit even after their successful years.

Chuck had taken it up a notch in the previous post-season campaign. The sports analyst backed the Sacramento Kings over the then-defending champions ahead of the first round of the playoffs. The Dubs proved the 11x All-Star wrong one more time on that occasion as they made a comeback to win the series.

Thus, Bob was far from being bothered by Charles’ mockery on live television. He stayed loyal to his former employers as the latter might just embrace another challenge from Barkley.