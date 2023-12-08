“Wanna Give You Credit For Jumping Off The Titanic”: Charles Barkley’s Gives Props To Bob Myers For Leaving Golden State Amid Their Disappointing Season

The NBA has ensured that the ongoing In-Season tournament games in Las Vegas get crossover coverage from ESPN and Inside the NBA. With the panelists of the two rival companies putting on a great show, there were many laughs shared during the coverage up to this point. However, Charles Barkley being Charles Barkley, took it a step further. Cracking a rather controversial joke at former Warriors GM, Bob Myers’ expense, the following is the interaction he had with him, as seen in the X post by ‘Oh no he didn’t‘.

Advertisement

Charles Barkley: “I wanna give you credit for jumping off the Titanic before it sunk.” Bob Myers: “I have friends over there.” Chuck: “Yeah? You’re going to see them soon!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1732938766178828738?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Completely savage, which might not sit well for Warriors’ fans. However, considering the Golden State Warriors’ not-so-flying start this season, can his words really be denied?

As things stand, out of 21 games played, the Dubs have won just 10. That is only good enough for 11th in the Western Conference. So, while Chuck’s words weren’t the nicest in the world, as things stand, he couldn’t have been more right about the situation.

Bob Myers considered picking Tyrese Haliburton in 2020

Along with many other subjects, all the panelists spoke about Tyrese Haliburton ahead of the clash between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks. During this time, Myers revealed that the Warriors heavily considered drafting him with their #2 overall pick, instead of James Wiseman. The following is what he said on the matter, as seen in another X post by ‘Oh no he didn’t‘.

“He [Tyrese Haliburton] did what he does [in the pre-draft workout]. He made a ton of shots, and we looked at each other and said, ‘He might be pretty good. A different kind of shot, a set shot, a funky shot, but he made them all. What bothers me more than anything was, his workout was good. When we met with him after, I should’ve known then, because of who he is… That conversation left a mark, because of how smart he is, and how confident.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1732875591316132272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Tyrese Haliburton would then go on to lead the Pacers past the Bucks to a berth in the In-Season Tournament Finals. Now, he will wonder if LeBron James will be joining him there, alongside the Lakers.