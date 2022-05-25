“Tiger Woods has no companions, he’s going to have to trust somebody”: Michael Jordan advised the Golf legend, who was dealing with personal struggles

In the midst of a difficult personal life situation, Michael Jordan gave some much-needed advice to his long-time pal Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan are two of the most accomplished athletes. Furthermore, both are largely recognized as the best athletes in their respective sports.

Surprisingly, the two supposed GOATS are great friends. Woods and MJ have a good relationship that dates back to when Jordan was still in the NBA. Despite having several disagreements in the past, the two have kept their friendship strong.

Both athletes have excelled in their respective sports. While MJ had six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, Woods has 15 PGA titles.

Since 1997, Woods has won 13 majors and been voted PGA Player of the Year ten times. However, as personal troubles arose in 2009, his on-field performance began to deteriorate.

Michael Jordan on Tiger Woods in 2004. 💯 The basketball legend turns 59 today. pic.twitter.com/x3PtWYXzi4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 17, 2022

Michael Jordan gave advice to Tiger Woods during difficult personal life situation

While Tiger’s life on the golf field was fascinating, and he was the world’s first multi-billion-dollar golfer, he also had various personal troubles, including extramarital affairs, and he was fortunate to survive a car accident.

Michael Jordan was asked what advice he would give Tiger Woods while he was dealing with some difficult personal issues.

He expressed his desire that Woods not struggle to achieve happiness and hoped that he would find the fortitude to overcome this. Jordan also advised that Woods lean on someone close to him.

It looks as though it worked out well, as Tiger has since weathered the storm and risen back to prominence.

