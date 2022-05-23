‘Savannah James leads LeBron James’ foundation to donate $40 million in scholarships’: Lakers’ superstar’s wife is making a huge difference in the business and philanthropy world

Savannah James is a strong independent woman – she stands as a pillar of support for her family as well as the community.

LeBron James is an athlete known to everybody. A major part of how he’s able to perform night in and night out is because of his wife, Savannah James. His high school sweetheart and the only woman he wanted makes sure he has his schedule down. She is not just a homemaker, she is a nurturer.

Savannah is that woman people talk about when they mean “behind every successful man is a woman”. Not to bring her down or anything, because what she does is nothing short of superhuman. While daddy James is out wowing the crowds on Taco Tuesdays, she handles a lot of business of her own.

She successfully ran a juice chain in Miami, which shut down after the family moved back to Cleveland. LeBron takes his body maintenance seriously, but it stems from her drive to make it so. She teamed up with K+ Organics to make a healthier version of energy drinks to compete against leading brands in the supermarket.

“In this day and age, there are so many more healthy alternatives for adults than we had…growing up, but it’s frustrating to still not see healthier options for kids.” She said, which is why she backed the movement with her full support.

Savannah James does a lot of business herself – to say that she is just another family member of LeBron James is a fallacy

Like the entrepreneur that LeBron is, Savannah James is not one to be overshadowed. She took it upon herself to partner with American Signature in 2010 to create a whole line of furnishings for the average consumer. She’s an equal not only in the business world but in philanthropy as well.

Savannah James is one of the leading members of the Promise Foundation, which has pledged almost $40 million in scholarships to the underprivileged. The mission should start this year, and it looks like it is on track to run for a long time.

To those who feel like an NBA WAG is just another eye candy that doesn’t last long, they should look at Savannah James. A beacon of hope for all those who need it, LeBron and Savannah are a power couple that cannot be stopped. Not back in high school, and surely not now.

