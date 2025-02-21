“He Looks Like Canon”: Stephen Curry’s ‘Chill Guy’ Photoshoot Had Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee in Tears

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee have breathed new life into the podcasting scene with their ‘Stright to Cam’ podcast. The two have a great relationship, and their chemistry makes for some very entertaining takes. Especially their digs are exceptional. In fact, this time around, Stephen Curry was unfortunate enough to catch a stray from his sister and godsister as they discussed his latest SLAM Magazine photoshoot.

Advertisement

The pair discussed Steph’s photogenic side while praising some of the shoots he’d done before. They brought up his shoots with Vanity Fair and GQ, and they are right, Steph does look suave in them.

But the praise was only a bait for what was to come next. The conversation quickly turned to the SLAM shoot and Sydel couldn’t stop herself from laughing at her older brother.

“The first time I saw this picture, I was just scrolling like I normally do on Instagram,” she said. “It comes up, and I literally start laughing!”

Her reaction was loud enough to alert her husband, Damion Lee, who immediately asked her why she laughed so loudly. In response, Sydel simply said, “Why’s he standing like that?”

Brink couldn’t contain her laughter either, and compared Curry’s look in the picture with his son, Cannon. “He looks like Cannon in this!” she joked.

Curry posed in an iteration of the popular internet meme, the ‘Chill Guy’, so the picture was always intended to be funny. But his sister and godsister’s reactions have definitely made it funnier.

After picking on Steph for a while, they diverted the conversation to Ayesha Curry’s reaction to the photo. Brink said, “I know Ayesha loves that photo.”

Love or not, both of them agreed that she’d have found it as funny as the rest of the internet, as Sydel said, “Oh my god I can hear her like ‘he-he-he’ laugh.”

Like his sisters, the internet also had a field day with Curry’s photoshoot, and couldn’t help but react to the 2-time MVP’s pose. Fans online immediately caught on to the reference Steph was trying to make, and couldn’t help but point it out. They went to work photoshopping a GSW jersey on the ‘chill guy’ meme, and posted the two images side-by-side, drawing the comparison.