“He Might Feel Like I’m Trying to Cut off His Fun”: Rudy Gobert Continually Urges Anthony Edwards to Stay ‘Locked in’

Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after making a shot and a foul is called as center Rudy Gobert (27) looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

As one of the team’s more seasoned players in the Minnesota Timberwolves camp, Rudy Gobert has the additional role of mentoring his younger teammates. The Frenchman recently shared that one of his responsibilities includes making sure Anthony Edwards stays focused during games.

Gobert keeps Edwards “locked in” by persistently engaging with him. The big man ensures Ant stays grounded, finding a balance between having fun and staying disciplined.

“It’s great to watch him have fun. I’m already kind of the annoying guy that tells him to stay locked in & he might feel like I’m trying to cut off his fun, but I know him so well. I know that he has to find that balance between having fun [and] staying disciplined,” Gobert said.

At just 23 years old, Edwards is already one of the league’s most lethal scorers. However, his excitement can sometimes affect his ability to stay composed across the duration of the game. The T-Wolves star has a playful personality that can often be at odds with his killer instinct.

There have been moments where his emotions have led to reckless offensive decisions. Hence, Gobert takes his job seriously to step in and keep him grounded during games, ensuring the team secures the win.

Gobert’s remarks come after Edwards’ stellar performance in tonight’s victory over the Washington Wizards. Ant delivered an explosive 41-point game, along with 6 rebounds and 7 assists. A huge factor behind Edwards’ dominance was his ability to punish the Wizards for the decision to not double-team him as much as other teams.

“I don’t think it was as obvious as all the other games. I was passive the first three quarters and I realized, ‘Oh, they not sending two to me,’” Edwards said.

It’s worth mentioning that Edwards recently went viral in the basketball community for his comments on opponents using double-team strategies to contain him, which drew criticism. Since then, the 6ft 4” guard has clearly adjusted his style of play. Over the past few games, he has strived to balance being ball-dominant with effectively finding open teammates.